Senators Sign Shane Pinto to 2-Yr, $7.5 M Deal Amid Trade Talk

The Ottawa Senators have secured forward Shane Pinto on a two-year, $7.5 million contract, with a $3.75 million average annual value (AAV). The breakdown of the deal includes $2.5 million for the 2024-25 season and $5 million for the 2025-26 season.
Pinto posted 27 points in 41 games for the Senators this past season. He missed the first half of the campaign due to a suspension for gambling-related issues. The Senators wrote in their news release of the extension: “With the signing of Pinto, the Senators have secured a talented centreman that provides speed, skill, and a scoring touch to the team. At just 23 years old, Pinto is only scratching the surface of his NHL career.”
This agreement comes after reports indicated that Pinto was open to a change of scenery if contract negotiations did not improve. However, the bridge deal struck between Pinto and the Senators appears to be a fair compromise for both parties. Ottawa benefits from keeping the AAV low initially, while Pinto has the opportunity to secure a more lucrative payday in a couple of years.
The signing was made feasible by the Senators’ recent salary cap management, including shedding salary by trading Mathieu Joseph. Steve Staios, Ottawa’s General Manager, has been praised for his effective maneuvering, which allowed the team to retain Pinto while maintaining financial flexibility.
With a few million still available under the cap, the Senators are well-positioned to continue making strategic moves as they build their roster for the upcoming seasons. This deal marks a significant step in solidifying their forward group and maintaining competitive balance.
