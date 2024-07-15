Oilers Trade Borgault and Chiasson to Senators, Jarventie Joins Oilers

The Ottawa Senators have bolstered their forward depth by acquiring Xavier Bourgault and Jake Chiasson from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for forward Roby Jarventie and a 2025 fourth-round pick. The trade was confirmed by both the Ottawa Senators and Edmonton Oilers on Monday afternoon.

What the Senators Are Getting in Borgault and Chiasson

Xavier Bourgault, a former first-round pick, is seen as a high-upside addition for the Senators but wasn’t able to crack the Oilers roster over the past few seasons. Drafted 22nd overall by Edmonton in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, the 21-year-old forward has shown significant potential despite facing challenges within the Oilers’ AHL affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors. In the 2023-24 season, Bourgault scored eight goals and 12 assists in 55 games for the Condors, accumulating 20 points. Over his AHL career, he has 21 goals and 33 assists in 117 games, totaling 54 points.

Borgault seemed to be going in the wrong direction for Edmonton. Viewed as a quality prospect, his numbers declined, while also dealing with a shoulder injury.

Jake Chiasson, also drafted by the Oilers in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft at 116th overall in the fourth round, joins the Senators after his first professional season. The 21-year-old forward from Abbotsford, British Columbia, spent most of last season with the ECHL’s Fort Wayne Komets, where he notched nine goals and 11 assists in 68 games.

What the Oilers Are Getting in Jarventie

The Oilers get a fourth-round selection in 2025 but also land forward Roby Jarventie. He was drafted 33rd overall by the Senators in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. The 21-year-old spent most of his season with the Belleville Senators, scoring 20 points in 22 games. The Tampere, Finland native made his NHL debut on November 4 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, recording one assist in seven NHL games with Ottawa.

Bob Stauffer of Oilers Now reports that the Oilers have liked Roby Jarventie for a while. He notes the forward has some size, and can skate and shoot. He is also waiver-exempt for another season. He is likely closer to playing NHL games than either of the two prospects Edmonton moved in the deal.

