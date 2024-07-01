Senators Go on Signing Frenzy: Perron, Amadio, Jensen & Gregor

The Ottawa Senators have been busy signing players and making a trade today. Four players will be joining the team this season, while a big name in Jakob Chychrun leaves the roster. On Monday, the Senators added veteran David Perron, then signed Michael Amadio and Noah Gregor in free agency.

Player One: David Perron Joins Senators on a Two-Year Deal

The Senators made a significant move in their off-season signings, securing veteran forward David Perron on a two-year contract worth $8 million. Perron, who previously played for Detroit, brings a wealth of experience and versatility to the team’s lineup.

David Perron Detroit Red Wings

Perron showed his skills during the 2023-24 season with 17 goals and 47 points in 76 regular-season games. He also delivered 111 hits, demonstrating his physical presence on the ice.

At 36, Perron is expected to provide valuable secondary scoring for the Senators in the upcoming 2024-25 season, likely slotting into a middle-six role. His ability to consistently contribute offensively and physically makes him a pivotal addition to Ottawa’s roster, bolstering their depth and offensive options.

Signing Perron reflects the Senators’ strategy to enhance their competitiveness heading into the new season. The team aims to build upon its strengths and address critical areas for improvement. Perron’s experience and performance are set to play a pivotal role in Ottawa’s quest for success in the upcoming NHL campaign as the team continues to shape its lineup.

Player Two: Noah Gregor Inks One-Year Deal with the Senators

The Senators also bolstered their depth forward lineup by signing Noah Gregor to a one-year, $850,000 contract. Gregor scored six goals, 12 points, and 147 hits in 63 regular-season games with the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2023-24 season. He will bring a physical edge to the Senators’ roster. The Maple Leafs chose not to extend a qualifying offer to the 25-year-old, making him an unrestricted free agent and paving the way for his move to Ottawa.

Noah Gregor, formerly of the Maple Leafs.

Gregor is expected to serve as a bottom-six forward with the Senators, providing depth and physicality to their lineup. His addition marks another strategic move by the Senators as they look to improve their competitiveness in the upcoming season.

Player Three: Senators Add Forward Michael Amadio on Three-Year Deal

The Senators added even more veteran help to their forward group by signing Michael Amadio to a three-year, $7.8 million contract. The contract carries an average annual value (AAV) of $2.6 million. Amadio, 28, brings valuable experience and a winning pedigree to the Senators. He spent most of the last three seasons with the Vegas Golden Knights and won the Stanley Cup in 2023.

Amadio scored 14 goals and added 13 assists in 73 games last season, showing his ability to contribute offensively. The Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario native, is no stranger to Ottawa. He had a brief stint with the team in the 2020-21 season. But he only played five games after being traded from the Los Angeles Kings at the 2021 deadline.

The Senators strengthened their lineup with a versatile and experienced forward with this signing. Given the Senator’s signings, they aim to build a more competitive team for the upcoming seasons.

Player Four: Senators Acquire Nick Jensen in Trade with Capitals

The Senators have bolstered their defensive ranks by acquiring Nick Jensen. They also picked up a 2026 third-round draft pick from the Washington Capitals in exchange for Jakob Chychrun. This move adds a seasoned defenseman to the Senators’ roster to strengthen their blue line.

Jensen, 33, scored a goal and had 14 points, 62 hits, and 123 blocked shots in 78 regular-season games with the Capitals in 2023-24. While Jensen might earn a top-four role with Ottawa, he isn’t expected to match Chychrun’s offensive contributions. He has two seasons remaining on his three-year, $12.15 million contract, bringing stability and experience to the Senators’ defense.

This trade reflects Ottawa’s strategy to build a more robust defensive core as it seeks future success.

