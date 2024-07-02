Oilers Beat Out Several Teams to Sign Free Agents This Summer

The Edmonton Oilers have made significant strides in free agency, with several players opting to take less money to join the team. This trend highlights the Oilers’ status as serious contenders for the Stanley Cup and is a real narrative shift from a few seasons ago when the team and the city struggled to get anyone to seriously consider signing.

Jeff Skinner, Adam Henrique, and Viktor Arvidsson are among the notable players who have chosen Edmonton over other lucrative offers and it speaks to how much these players believe in what the Oilers have built and are building.

Jeff Skinner Chose the Oilers Over the Maple Leafs

Jeff Skinner, a highly sought-after forward, revealed that the consistent interest from the Oilers was a key factor in his decision. “My goal is to fit in and be a piece of the puzzle and bring the things that I do well to the team,” Skinner said. He’s excited about the idea of playing with one of Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl.

Skinner could have played with two other elite offensive talents in Toronto. According to reports, he had the chance to play in Toronto as the Maple Leafs were in on Skinner until the end. But, for a team bound for the playoffs and likely to go on a deep run, it was too appealing to pass up.

Skinner’s signing was a significant win for Edmonton, especially considering that Toronto was close to securing him.

Adam Henrique’s Loyalty to Edmonton

Adam Henrique also turned down higher offers to stay with the Oilers. Winnipeg offered him $3.5 million per year for two years, and he was courted by Jon Cooper to join the Tampa Bay Lightning. However, Henrique chose to re-sign with Edmonton. “Everybody is team-first,” Henrique said, emphasizing the team’s culture.

Henrique was willing to give up some money to play on a legitimate Cup-contending team. “Yeah, maybe you sacrifice a bit of ice time or even, I guess, money at the end of the day. But to have that opportunity to win and to play in Edmonton, in front of those fans, was special for me.”

Bob Stauffer, a prominent voice in Edmonton hockey, confirmed Henrique’s commitment. “I can 100% guarantee you that Adam Henrique was true to his word and turned down more money to return to the @EdmontonOilers and be a part of a team that has a legit chance to compete for the Stanley Cup.”

Viktor Arvidsson Had an Offer in Calgary, But His Friend Convinced Him to Join Oilers

Frank Seravalli reported that Calgary was close to signing Viktor Arvidsson. However, Arvidsson chose Edmonton, further solidifying the team’s attractiveness to top-tier players. Part of the appeal was that his long-time friend Mattias Ekholm was on the team and the chance to reunite was appealing to him.

The Oilers’ recent success and their aggressive management approach have made them a desirable destination. One has to assume Ekholm lit a bit of a fire under both Arvidsson and the Oilers to get that deal done.

These Three Weren’t the Only Ones…

The Oilers’ ability to attract star players willing to take less money is a significant change from the past. During the “decade of darkness,” Edmonton struggled to sign even AHL players. Now, top NHL veterans are taking lesser deals to join the team. Corey Perry, Connor Brown, and Mattias Janmark are among those who have taken pay cuts to stay with the Oilers.

Skinner, Henrique, and Arvidsson all chose the Oilers in free agency

The Oilers’ performance last season, where they reached Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, has not gone unnoticed by NHL players. These recent signings are a direct result of the team’s success. The Oilers have built a reputation as a contender, and players are eager to be part of a winning culture.

