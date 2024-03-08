The Detroit Red Wings have traded forward Klim Kostin to the San Jose Sharks, acquiring defenseman Radim Simek and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the New Jersey Devils. The transaction is primarily seen as a salary dump by Detroit for the upcoming season, as they gain $900,000 in cap space for the current year with Simek playing in the AHL.

The Red Wings then loaned Simek to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

UPDATE: The #RedWings today acquired defenseman Radim Simek and New Jersey’s 7th round pick in 2024 (previously acquired by SJ on 2/26/2023) in exchange for forward Klim Kostin. pic.twitter.com/jz8TvqozFC — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 8, 2024

Simek, in the last year of his $2.25 million AAV deal, has spent the season in the AHL, offering the Red Wings immediate cap flexibility. Kostin, with one more year at $2 million, becomes an early departure for Detroit, allowing them to sidestep a potential buyout as they strategize to clear cap space in the coming summer.

The trade showcases the Red Wings’ focus on future cap flexibility, projecting $3.2 million in cap space after parting ways with Kostin. This move not only helps them navigate the current cap situation but also positions them to save on Kostin’s $2 million contract for the next season.

The San Jose Sharks, on the other hand, have acquired Kostin, a 6-foot-4, 232-pound forward, with 36 points in 136 career NHL games. While the rationale behind the Sharks’ decision remains unclear, the trade emphasizes the Red Wings’ commitment to strategic cap management and future planning.

Sharks trade for Klim Kostin

A Minor Deal That Could Help Both the Red Wings and The Sharks

If Kostin can find his game again, he could be a nice addition for the Sharks. He’ll get a chance to prove himself on a rebuilding roster. For the Red Wings, they move money and add a prospect and a late-round pick.

