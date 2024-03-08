Coyotes Trade Jason Zucker to the Nashville Predators

The Arizona Coyotes have traded forward Jason Zucker to the Nashville Predators. Zucker was signed by the Coyotes last offseason to a one-year, $5.3 million contract. The 32-year-old winger has appeared in 51 games for the Coyotes this season notching nine goals and 25 points. Zucker was seen as a top trade candidate for the Coyotes along with defender Matt Dumba, given that they were both signed to 1-year free agent deals.
Pierre LeBrun reports, “Coyotes get a 6th RD pick in return for Zucker; big part of that is there was no salary retention. Buyers’ market last few days for sure.”
The Coyotes have also underperformed this season and are expected to miss the playoffs for a fourth straight season since their last playoff appearance in the 2019-2020 Covid-19 bubble.
Zucker is expected to be a depth for forward for the Predators. He’ll most likely slot into their top nine where he can provide mentorship and playoff experience. He has appeared in 48 playoff games in his career notching 15 points.
Last week, it was reported that the Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks, Nashville Predators, Carolina Hurricanes, New Jersey Devils and Vegas Golden Knights have all expressed interest in Zucker.
