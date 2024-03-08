The Seattle Kraken have signed forward Jordan Eberle to a two-year contract extension. After rumors that he might be traded before Friday’s deadline expired, it was also said Eberle wanted to stay put. He gets his wish and will not be moved.
The Eberle contract extension is a surprise to some. The Kraken were supposedly open to trading him before the NHL Trade Deadline and there were interested teams. Eberle is a great player to have around, especially on a team like the Seattle Kraken. With young players like Matty Beniers, Ryker Evans, and Tye Kartye on the roster, it is a smart move to keep some veteran presence on the team.
Eberle was selected by the Kraken in the 2021 NHL expansion draft. He’s been a consistent scorer for them since their inaugural season. The team started poorly, but took big steps last season. Eberle has been a part of that success.
Contract Terms on Eberle’s New Deal with Kraken
Eberle’s contract extension is a two-year deal with a value of $4.75 million per year. The deal has a full no-trade clause starting next season.
This extension will line his contract up with fellow teammates Jaden Schwartz, Oliver Bjorkstrand, and Jamie Oleksiak. A future decision will need to be made when these four players contracts are up. They most likely would not be able to keep all four, but for now, the Kraken have solidified their depth.
Eberle will continue serving as an assistant captain on the Seattle Kraken as they continue to push for a potential playoff spot. Their next game is tonight against the Winnipeg Jets.
Next Up: Evgeny Kuznetsov Being Traded to Carolina Hurricanes
More News
-
News/ 6 mins ago
Kraken Sign Forward Jordan Eberle to a Contract Extension
The Seattle Kraken have signed Jordan Eberle to a contract extension. It's a two-year...
-
NHL News/ 24 mins ago
Tyler Toffoli Traded to the Winnipeg Jets in Deadline Deal
Devils' forward Tyler Toffoli has been traded to the Winnipeg Jets on the final...
-
News/ 14 hours ago
Sharks Trade Anthony Duclair to the Tampa Bay Lightning
The San Jose Sharks have traded Anthony Duclair to the Tampa Bay Lightning in...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 17 hours ago
Jake Guentzel Being Traded to Hurricanes in Major Deadline Deal
Star forward from the Pittsburgh Penguins Jake Guentzel is reportedly being traded to the...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 19 hours ago
Avalanche Acquire Trenin From Predators in Trade
The Avalanche just acquired Yakov Trenin from the Predators. Both teams receive prospects and...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Make Roster Moves, Jordan Eberle on Trade Deadline Radar
The Edmonton Oilers aren't finished with their work at this season's trade deadline and...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Martin Pospisil of Flames Suspended After Controversial Collision
Calgary Flames forward Martin Pospisil has Been suspended three games after his hit on...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers, Ducks, and Lightning Deal Leaves Room for Another Trade
The Edmonton Oilers pulled off a savvy deal with the Anaheim Ducks, but GM...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Ducks Trade Henrique and Carrick to the Edmonton Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers are acquiring Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick from the Anaheim Ducks...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Canucks Chasing Guentzel Trade, Flipping Newly-Acquired Top Star
The Vancouver Canucks are considering flipping newly acquired center Elias Lindholm to trade for...