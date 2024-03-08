Kraken Sign Forward Jordan Eberle to a Contract Extension

The Seattle Kraken have signed forward Jordan Eberle to a two-year contract extension. After rumors that he might be traded before Friday’s deadline expired, it was also said Eberle wanted to stay put. He gets his wish and will not be moved.

The Eberle contract extension is a surprise to some. The Kraken were supposedly open to trading him before the NHL Trade Deadline and there were interested teams. Eberle is a great player to have around, especially on a team like the Seattle Kraken. With young players like Matty Beniers, Ryker Evans, and Tye Kartye on the roster, it is a smart move to keep some veteran presence on the team.

The Seattle Kraken have signed Jordan Eberle to a two-year, $9.5M extension per @JeffMarek and @FriedgeHNIC. ✍️ pic.twitter.com/MmlTi8dOuJ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 8, 2024

Eberle was selected by the Kraken in the 2021 NHL expansion draft. He’s been a consistent scorer for them since their inaugural season. The team started poorly, but took big steps last season. Eberle has been a part of that success.

Contract Terms on Eberle’s New Deal with Kraken

Eberle’s contract extension is a two-year deal with a value of $4.75 million per year. The deal has a full no-trade clause starting next season.

Jordan Eberle Seattle Kraken extension

This extension will line his contract up with fellow teammates Jaden Schwartz, Oliver Bjorkstrand, and Jamie Oleksiak. A future decision will need to be made when these four players contracts are up. They most likely would not be able to keep all four, but for now, the Kraken have solidified their depth.

Eberle will continue serving as an assistant captain on the Seattle Kraken as they continue to push for a potential playoff spot. Their next game is tonight against the Winnipeg Jets.

