Sabres Shockingly Destroy Golden Knights in 7-2 Routing

The Vegas Golden Knights are one of the top teams in the Western Conference, specifically the Pacific Division. On Saturday, they took on the Buffalo Sabres, who are near the bottom of the Atlantic Division. The Golden Knights were hoping to hold onto second place in the Pacific Division after the Edmonton Oilers jumped them with a win over Seattle. Unfortunately, that was not the case as the Sabres took over from the beginning and sealed a huge victory over the Golden Knights. It was a rare blowout for the defending Stanley Cup champions.
Sabres vs. Golden Knights Game Recap
The first period was rather quiet. The only goal was early on from forward Jeff Skinner, unassisted just under two minutes into the game. Buffalo entered the second period up 1-0 and 54 seconds in, got a goal from Dylan Cozens. The Golden Knights fought back and made it a tie game at 2-2. Goals from Brendan Brisson and William Karlsson followed while Nicolas Roy and Jonathan Marchessault added helpers as well.
From that point on, it was all Sabres. Zemgus Girgensons made it 3-2 heading into the third period with an assist from Eric Robinson. The third period was a runaway for the Sabres. Kyle Okposo made it 4-2 with assists from Skinner and Casey Middlestadt, followed up with goals from Owen Power, Middlestadt, and Cozens’ second goal of the night. Skinner and Power each ended the night with three points, while goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 22 of 24 shots he faced.
The Golden Knights are back in action on Monday (March 4) in a matchup against the struggling Columbus Blue Jackets, where they will look to bounce back in a big way. The Sabres are back in action on Sunday (March 3) in another tough matchup against the Winnipeg Jets where they hope they can continue riding the momentum from the massive win.
