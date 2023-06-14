The Vegas Golden Knights have etched their name in history, emerging as the victors of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup. They put on a dazzling display on home ice, overpowering the Florida Panthers 9-3 in the series-deciding game. Mark Stone, the standout player of the night, showcased his skills with a hat trick, including the opening goal. Jack Eichel also played a crucial role, providing three assists. The lopsided victory sealed the championship for Vegas with a series score of 4-1.

THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS ARE STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS!!!!!!!!!!!!#VegasBorn | #UKnightTheRealm pic.twitter.com/gAqiQvnVnc — z – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 14, 2023

This remarkable achievement is even more astounding considering the franchise’s relatively short existence of just six years. With an impressive and aggressive build to become champions, the Golden Knights have captivated not only their fan base but the entire NHL and the sport of hockey itself. Building their team quickly and with a feverish desire to be better every season, the franchise made no apologies along the way. They dumped players, signed big names, took advantage of LTIR salary cap loopholes, and forged ahead in a more attacking manner than any other NHL club in years. It was, in many ways, the same attitude the team brought to the ice in Game 5.

In just their sixth season since entering the NHL, the Golden Knights left no doubt about their dominance in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

From NHL Expansion to Excellence

Less than seven years ago, the NHL’s 31st team was approved, granting Las Vegas its first major North American men’s professional sports team. The Golden Knights took the ice for the 2017-18 season and immediately made an impact, amassing an impressive 109 points during the regular season. Their exceptional performance led them to reach the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural year, capturing the attention and hearts of fans worldwide.

In the following seasons, they turned over player after player, leaving only five members of the original roster on the team that won on Tuesday. It must be a special feeling for Reilly Smith, William Karlsson, Jonathan Marchessault, Brayden McNabb, and Shea Theodore as these players not only made it through the purges, but have been integral to the team’s foundation, and their dedication and hard work have paid off in the ultimate prize.

Specifically, Jonathan Marchessault stood out during this playoff run with outstanding performances throughout the postseason. He earned the Conn Smythe Trophy, awarded to the most valuable player of the Stanley Cup playoffs. As the 10th undrafted player in NHL history to win this prestigious accolade and the first true one since Wayne Gretzky in 1988, Marchessault’s achievement is all the more remarkable. His contributions were pivotal to the team’s success, and his determination serves as an inspiration to undrafted players around the league.



With their triumph, the Golden Knights became the second major professional sports team in Las Vegas to win a championship, following the Las Vegas Aces of the WNBA, who achieved this feat in 2022. The city of lights has truly embraced hockey, and the Golden Knights have become a source of immense pride for the community.

A Busy NHL Calendar Starts Almost Immediately

Following the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Final, the NHL gears up for an action-packed few weeks. The upcoming schedule includes key events such as the opening of the first buyout window on June 15th, the NHL Awards on June 26th, the NHL Entry Draft on June 28th and 29th, the deadline for qualifying offers and the closure of the first buyout window on June 30th, the opening of free agency on July 1st, and the deadline to file for arbitration on July 5th. Hockey enthusiasts will have their calendars filled with exciting developments and potential player movements.

