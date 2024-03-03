Elliotte Friedman noted during Saturday’s Headlines report that the Edmonton Oilers are trying to make moves ahead of Friday’s trade deadline. Before they can do everything they’d like, the team needs to clear out money, says the NHL insider. Friedman then noted that GM Ken Holland is calling around and trying to incentivize teams to take on a player with money linked to their deal.
For the Oilers, adding anything of significance this season likely means moving out a contract. Specifically, it probably means moving out a sizeable contract for a player who has money or term left on their deal. The most logical targets would be Cody Ceci, Brett Kulak, Warren Foegele, or Evander Kane. Kane has a no-move clause in his contract, so he’s far less likely. Ceci’s name has popped up in rumors before and the belief is the Oilers might see a need to upgrade their top-six defense corps. Foegele could be moved if the Oilers can find a top-six forward to play with Leon Draisaitl.
Friedman didn’t name which player might be on the move, but it’s clear Edmonton can’t add a big-ticket pending UFA or another player with term unless a move happens first. Unlike many teams working in LTIR, the Oilers are relatively healthy. They don’t have free money to spend because a big contract is out injured.
What is the Ideal Deadline Trade for the Oilers?
Holland has hinted that he’d like to find another trade similar to the deal he did last season. In that move, he traded Tyson Barrie out at the deadline and added Mattias Ekholm. Ekholm had years left on his deal, so he wasn’t a rental, but he was an upgrade in an area of need. Holland would like to find that kind of deal again.
Can he move out a player like Ceci and pick up another defenseman with term that is better suited for the Oilers and their playoff push? Time will tell. If Edmonton can’t move out money, they’ll have to settle for adding around the edges and picking up only depth pieces.
As for their interest in Jake Guentzel, Friedman also reported that the Pittsburgh Penguins have told teams they’d prefer prospects over picks. If Holland can convince Kyle Dubas to take money back in the deal, there might be an opportunity there.
