Stars Get Good and Bad News Related to LTIR Cap Space

The Dallas Stars made their intentions this season known when they acquired defenseman Chris Tanev in a three-team deal between them, the Calgary Flames, and the New Jersey Devils. Their trade deadline goals will likely be to improve their roster and continue to prove themselves as worthy contenders for the Stanley Cup this season. They have an incredible roster of players ready to take into the postseason, but there is one small issue — LTIR cap space.
In past seasons, teams have utilized the cap space they receive from players being placed on Long-Term Injured Reserve (LTIR). Similar to what the Vegas Golden Knights have done before and will do this season, teams can go over the cap and bring players back for the playoffs. When a player goes on LTIR, teams can use their cap space on other players for the remainder of the regular season, and activate the player for playoffs, since the salary cap doesn’t exist in the postseason. We are seeing a prime example of this with the Golden Knights this season who have placed Mark Stone on LTIR, who isn’t expected to return until Game 1.
Why Can’t The Stars Do The Same Thing With LTIR Cap Space?
The Stars have two players on LTIR right now. Those players are Evgenii Dadonov, who isn’t expected to return this season and frees up $2.25 million, and Tyler Seguin, who would free up $9.85 million for the Stars. While it’s great both players will be back and a go for the postseason, unfortunately, they aren’t allowed to use that money to bring anyone in. The Stars have already announced Seguin will return before the playoffs, meaning the Stars would be over the cap ceiling if they decided to use it.
The Stars should still be able to make some moves at the deadline and improve their roster. That’s even if they have less available than a team like Vegas. They’ll just have to be smarter about how they spend, something they’ve already proven they’re adept at. Getting Chris Tanev at a 75% reduced salary without giving up a first-rounder was a solid move.
Next: Insider Hints at Oilers Savvy Strategy As Trade Deadline Nears
More News
-
NHL News/ 13 hours ago
Maple Leafs Still Like Another Defenseman After Lyubushkin Trade
The Toronto Maple Leafs added Ilya Lyubushkin via trade, but are they done? It...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Ilya Lyubushkin Traded to Maple Leafs, Salary Retained by Ducks
The Anaheim Ducks are trading defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin to the Toronto Maple Leafs. In...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Bruins Top Knights for 1st Regulation Win in 10 Games
Against all the odds, Boston prevailed at home against the Las Vegas Golden Knights...
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 day ago
Oilers Added Top-4 D-Man in Offer to Flames For Tanev [Rumor]
The Edmonton Oilers are rumored to have made a big offer to the Flames...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 1 day ago
Canucks Held Trade Talks With Hurricanes Regarding Elias Pettersson
Multiple sources are confirming that the Vancouver Canucks held serious trade talks with the...
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 day ago
Flames Make Huge Decision on Goaltender Jacob Markstrom
Reports suggest that Jacob Markstrom will be staying in Calgary as the March 8th...
-
Featured/ 1 day ago
3 Biggest Rumors Surrounding the Senators Trade Deadline Plans
The NHL's March 8th Trade Deadline is fast approaching, and the Ottawa Senators have...
-
News/ 3 days ago
Flyers Injuries Announced: What is the Team Impact?
The Flyers have suffered injuries to three of their key players. Will this take...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Unopened Case With Wayne Gretzky Rookie Cards Sells for $3.1M
A discovery of Wayne Gretzky rookie cards turns into a windfall as sealed 1979-80...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 4 days ago
Hurdle Might Slow Red Wings Push Toward Guentzel Trade
The Detroit Red Wings might be among the interested teams in a Jake Guentzel...