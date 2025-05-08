Rick Tocchet Becoming Plan A for Bruins’ Head Coaching Job

Following news that the Anaheim Ducks are hiring Joel Quenneville to be their next head coach, has another organization made a coaching hire? More specifically, could a familiar face be returning to Boston? According to multiple sources, including Rick Dhaliwal and Jimmy Murphy of RG.org, Rick Tocchet has emerged as the Boston Bruins’ top target to fill their head coaching vacancy following a disappointing end to the 2024-25 season.

Tocchet, who parted ways with the Vancouver Canucks after a 38-30-14 campaign that saw them miss the playoffs, has a strong connection to the Bruins, having played parts of the 1995–96 and 1996–97 seasons in Boston. His hard-nosed, power-forward style fits the “Big Bad Bruins” identity. The Bruins are looking to make some changes this summer, and it could start with bringing in a coach who understands the way they want to play.

And because the Philadelphia Flyers have reportedly not yet contacted Tocchet, they may no longer be the favorites to hire him.

The Bruins’ interest appears to be spearheaded by team president Cam Neely, a former teammate of Tocchet’s. “He’s a really Boston-type guy,” said Dhaliwal on Wednesday. “Cam Neely, Rick Tocchet played the same game … power forward.”

Tocchet Remains a Popular Coaching Target

Tocchet’s résumé includes two Stanley Cup wins as an assistant with the Pittsburgh Penguins (2016, 2017) and head coaching stints with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Arizona Coyotes, and most recently, the Canucks. He won the Jack Adams award in 2023-24, but had a down season in a dramatic situation this year. Even though the Canucks were a mess, he is widely respected across the league for his ability to connect with players and instill structure.

Dhaliwal mentioned on his Donnie and Dhali radio show that the Bruins are a team to watch in the Tocchet sweepstakes. “Keep an eye on the Bruins,” Dhaliwal said, adding that Tocchet is expected to consider multiple teams, including Seattle, Anaheim , and possibly Los Angeles if a change occurs there.

While Boston has yet to officially announce an interview, league insiders believe it’s only a matter of time. “If they can secure an interview with him—and yeah, they’re trying—he becomes their top target,” an NHL source confirmed.

