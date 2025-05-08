Oilers Got ‘This Close’, Rantanen Explodes Offensively for Stars

The Edmonton Oilers came extremely close to adding a playoff juggernaut to their roster at the trade deadline — Mikko Rantanen, who is now lighting up the postseason for the Dallas Stars. Several insiders, including TSN’s Ryan Rishaug, reported that the Oilers made a major push to land Rantanen, with mutual interest from the forward, and an extension was rumored to be in the works. But in the end, Edmonton didn’t have the assets to get the deal done, and Rantanen was also happy to sign with the Stars.

Considering the Stars haven’t theoretically even paid the star winger yet, it has turned out to be the best deal a team made at the deadline. Rantanen didn’t work out in Carolina, but he’s been an ideal fit in Dallas. His offensive explosion in these playoffs might have Oilers fans wondering what might have been.

Rantanen Would Have Been the Perfect Fit for the Oilers

Rantanen has been on a historic tear since arriving in Dallas. He’s now factored in on 12 consecutive Stars goals, setting a new NHL playoff record and surpassing Mario Lemieux’s previous mark of nine. His recent production is outrageous: back—to—back hat tricks, eight goals in four games, and becoming just the third player in NHL history with hat tricks in consecutive playoff games, joining Jari Kurri (1985) and Doug Bentley (1944).

Mikko Rantanen almost joined the Oilers instead of the Stars

He’s not just contributing — he’s controlling games and making the Colorado Avalanche look like fools for giving him up. Rantanen is the first player in Stanley Cup Playoffs history with multiple three-goal periods in the same postseason. Nick Kypreos recently said that Rantanen has been on a mission to show the Avs they made a huge mistake. “I’m going to Dallas. Do you know why I’m going to Dallas? Because I want to jam it down Colorado’s throat,” Kypreos explained.

Oilers Are Playing Well, But Rantanen Would Have Been a Nice Fit

The Oilers missed out on Rantanen by a hair. Edmonton explored other big names — Rickard Rakell and Ryan Donato among them — but Rantanen was their top target and general manager Stan Bowman confirmed the team took “a swing on a lot of things.” Unfortunately, a lack of better trade pieces than what the Stars offered and some uncertainty surrounding Evander Kane’s injury situation complicated matters.

Edmonton couldn’t absorb Rantanen’s full salary and, without enough high-end assets or draft capital, the Hurricanes pivoted towards the Stars when Rantanen included them among a short list of teams he’d sign long-term with.

Had the Oilers pulled off the trade, they could have added the leading scorer in these playoffs for a low salary and had a solid addition in their top six for years to come. It would have cost the Oilers $12-$13 million, potentially changing what they could afford on future contracts, but they would have instantly become Cup favorites.

Rantanen’s long-term deal with Dallas eliminates any chance of circling back this summer in free agency. For now, the Oilers can only wonder what might have been — and watch as the player they nearly landed rewrites playoff history in another jersey. Eventually, the Oilers could meet up with the Stars in a playoff battle. Should Edmonton eliminate Dallas, it would be the one way to know things worked out as they should have.

Next: How Connor Brown Has Become a Playoff Beast for the Oilers