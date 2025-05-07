The Utah Mammoth: Utah Officially Gives Their Team a Name

The Utah Hockey Club has officially been renamed. The organization announced on Wednesday that it will be known as the Utah Mammoth going forward. The team unveiled its new logo in social media posts and an official statement that included the tagline “Tusks Up.”

Billed as a new ice age dawning, fans love the new look, including several easter eggs in the design.

A new Ice Age dawns. Introducing Utah Mammoth. #TusksUp pic.twitter.com/B2yuoflDRt — Utah Mammoth (@utahhockeyclub) May 7, 2025

The new team name is now the permanent identity for the NHL franchise after a 13-month process that included 850,000 ballots cast by fans in multiple rounds of voting. Outlaws and other names were included in the voting, but Mammoth won by a landslide.

The team will wear the new logo at home and jerseys with the word “UTAH” across the chest (much like now) on the road. The team’s new official gear goes on sale today at the team store, and jerseys will be available later this summer.

Their NHL draft picks will wear them in June.

Utah Mammoth NHL

“When it came to naming the team, we did something unprecedented — going through four rounds of community voting, including getting feedback not only on potential names but also on potential logos,” Utah owners Ryan and Ashley Smith said in a statement. “The community chose the Utah Mammoth brand, and it stands as a symbol of who we are, where we came from, and the unstoppable force we’re building together.”

When asked why the organization went with “Mammoth” rather than “Mammoths”, it was because “it symbolizes one team, all-in and all of Utah.” The Mammoth roamed Utah thousands of years ago, and they’re now back, this time for the 2025-26 NHL season.

