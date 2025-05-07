Oilers Win Historic Comeback Game 1 Thriller vs Golden Knights

The Edmonton Oilers pulled off a stunning comeback, defeating the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 in Game 1 of their second-round Stanley Cup Playoff series. Trailing 2-0 early, the Oilers took control of the game in the second period and allowed only four shots against in the final 40 minutes. Edmonton scored four unanswered goals to win on the road and take a 1-0 series lead.

The Oilers are now the first team in Stanley Cup Playoff history to record five consecutive comeback wins in a single postseason. It’s not a record the team necessarily wants to have, but knowing that the team is never out of a game leaves the Oilers feeling confident in their ability. Edmonton has outscored opponents 17-6 in the third period during these playoffs, which has to grab any postseason adversary’s attention.

The Goals for the Oilers

Corey Perry scored the first goal off a nice pass from Connor McDavid. He walked around Adin Hill to score an easy one to cut the Vegas lead in half at the end of the first period. That opened the door, and the floodgates followed in the second and third.

Leon Draisaitl scored early in the third period on a nice backhand. Draisaitl had a goal and an assist.

Zach Hyman delivered the game-winner with just over three minutes remaining in regulation, giving the Oilers their first lead of the game.

Oilers got goals from Brown, Hyman, Perry, and Draisaitl in Game 1 vs the Golden Knights

Connor Brown added another highlight to his playoff reel, blocking a shot and undressing the Vegas defense before beating Adin Hill with a beauty breakaway goal.

Are the Oilers Finding Their Game in the Playoffs?

Goaltender Calvin Pickard, now 5-0 in the postseason, was once again solid in net, stopping 15 shots. Despite limited action, his calm presence and .909 save percentage continue to provide the Oilers with dependable goaltending. It was the right call by the Oilers to go back to Pickard.

Tuesday’s comeback marked a potential turning of the tide, and analysts are asking if the Oilers have found their game. If so, Vegas could be in trouble. That said, the series has just begun, and plenty of hockey remains. Momentum can shift quickly and dramatically.

Edmonton’s depth scoring showed up again. With contributions coming from up and down the lineup, the Oilers appear to be more than just a top-heavy team — a key factor in their current playoff success.

Game 2 of the series is set for Thursday.

Next: Report: Sudden Shift on Bowen Byram’s Future with Sabres