Living on Vancouver Island, I get to watch the Vancouver Canucks more often than most NHL teams. Over time, I’ve developed a deep appreciation for their roster. Quinn Hughes stands out as one of my favorite players. His talent is impressive. For sure, he’s the defenseman I most enjoy watching.
His ability to control the puck gracefully and precisely is nothing short of mesmerizing. Whether he’s winding up for a rush or carrying the puck through traffic, Hughes shows an unmatched artistry. In my mind, no one in the NHL can touch him.
After a stellar 2023-24 season where Hughes captured the Norris Trophy and led all NHL defensemen in scoring with 92 points. Some analysts suggest that he might not be able to replicate his performance. However, I believe the opposite. Hughes is poised for an even better season, and here are some reasons why.
Quinn Hughes Will Continue to Improve
At 24 years old, Hughes is entering the prime of his career. Defensemen often peak later than forwards, and Hughes’ development curve suggests that his best years are ahead. His offensive and defensive understanding of the game will continue to grow. Last season, he set a career-high in goals, showing that he’s not just a playmaker but also a scoring threat. As he continues to refine his skills and build chemistry with his teammates, Hughes will likely find new ways to elevate his game.
The Canucks are coming off a solid finish to the 2024 season, including a playoff series win. They are winding up for another postseason run. With a more cohesive team and increased confidence, Hughes will benefit from a supportive environment that enhances his performance. The Canucks’ success is closely tied to Hughes’ contributions, but it also works the other way. As the team improves, so will his stats. A better overall team performance means more opportunities for Hughes to shine, particularly in high-pressure situations where he’s already proven reliable.
Being the Canucks Captain also Pushes Hughes’ Game Upward
Fans should not forget that Hughes is also the Canucks’ captain. He has embraced this leadership role both on and off the ice. This added responsibility has pushed him to not only lead by example but also to motivate his teammates by beginning to carry the game. This maturity and confidence from being the team’s leader will likely translate into an even more commanding presence on the ice. Hughes’ ability to inspire his team while maintaining his elite level of play suggests he’s ready to take his game to new heights.
In short, there’s every reason to believe Hughes can surpass last season in 2024-25. He’s on track to have an even more remarkable season. Canucks fans should expect him to be a driving force behind his team’s success in the upcoming season.
