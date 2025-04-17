Panarin Future with Rangers Unclear After Sexual Assault Allegation

New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin and Madison Square Garden Sports (MSG) reached financial settlements with a former team employee after she alleged Panarin sexually assaulted her in December 2023, according to a report from Katie Strang of The Athletic. The woman, who traveled with the team regularly, left the organization in August 2024 after reaching separate agreements with both Panarin and MSG Sports.

The allegations stem from a Rangers road trip where Panarin allegedly lured the woman to his hotel room by taking her phone, saying she could only get it back if she came to his hotel room, then attempting to pin her down when she arrived. She managed to push him off and left with her phone.

The woman did not initially report the incident but disclosed it during a separate internal investigation months later. An outside law firm was brought in to conduct an investigation, and the NHL said it considers the matter “closed.”

Neither Panarin nor MSG admitted wrongdoing, and both settlements included non-disclosure clauses. Panarin did not respond to comment requests, while MSG issued a brief statement saying, “The matter has been resolved.”

Despite the controversy, Panarin was recently named the Rangers’ MVP for the 2024-25 season.

Now that the story has leaked, and it potentially brings questions about an incident in February 2021 — where Panarin took a leave of absence from the team for personal reasons following claims he was in a physical altercation with a woman in Latvia in 2021 — one has to wonder about his future with the Rangers or in the NHL.

To say the least, this has not been an ideal season for the team and there are already rumors of change this summer.

Should the Rangers Move On from Artemi Panarin?

On the surface, the Rangers and Panarin seem to have put this issue behind them. The woman is no longer with the team, and settlements have been reached. Still, this story leaking is not a good look for a team that has changes on the horizon.

Artemi Panarin of the New York Rangers settled sexual assault allegation

Panarin remains an elite talent, leading the Rangers in scoring every season since 2019. However, one has to wonder if the team will reconsider keeping him and explore the possibility of a trade that another organization might be interested in. His on-ice value is undeniable, but the off-ice questions are a problem.

The issue for the Rangers is that a trade on the heels of this news means the team is probably selling low. The public perception of the player is going to take a hit, and some teams won’t go near this. Others won’t be bothered if the issue is in the past, knowing that he can be a difference-maker.

It’s also important to note that Panarin has a full no-move clause in his contract. He may not want to go, even if the Rangers discuss it and decide it’s best to move on.

