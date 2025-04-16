Boeser Jersey Photo Goes Viral, Hinting at Canucks Departure

A viral photo of Brock Boeser with a team-signed Vancouver Canucks jersey in his car has sparked speculation that his time as a Canuck will end on Wednesday night when they play their final game of the regular season. The Canucks didn’t make the playoffs and the forward hinted that it wasn’t likely he would return. With Boeser’s current contract set to expire after the 2024-25 season and no extension in place, fans took the fact that Boeser got signatures from everyone as a goodbye.

Brock Boeser spotted with a team signed jersey, it’s becoming all too real that he won’t be with the Canucks next season. pic.twitter.com/yvZcqJJKnP — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 16, 2025

Boeser carries a $6.65 million cap hit, and contract talks have reportedly stalled over term. The star winger is seeking a long-term deal—seven or eight years—while the Canucks appear unwilling to commit to that length. Making matters more tense, Canucks GM Patrik Allvin publicly criticized Boeser during the trade deadline and throughout the season, suggesting the team wasn’t worried about ruining their relationship with him.

With this photo surfacing, it seems rather clear Boeser has decided to move on.

Boeser Had a Great Run with the Canucks

There are viral messages on social media ahead of tonight’s game to give Boeser the reception he deserves. If this is his last game, fans want to send him off with a heartfelt showing of gratitude. He remains a fan favorite and one of the most productive Canucks in franchise history. He deserves that much. Boeser ranks 8th all-time in goals and 12th in points for the Canucks.

Does a jersey photo circulating prove Brock Boeser is leaving the Canucks?

While not everyone is reading into the jersey photo and saying it’s definitive proof he’s leaving, the belief is that he’s headed elsewhere in July.

If this is the end, Boeser’s quiet resilience and loyalty to Vancouver won’t be forgotten. Even after missing the playoffs and facing public criticism, he was seen smiling and laughing trying to keep a positive attitude despite this being one of the most frustrating seasons during his time with the franchise.

