Stuart Skinner Blanks Sharks, Likely to Start Playoffs for Oilers

Stuart Skinner turned aside all 18 shots he faced for his third shutout of the season and seventh of his NHL career, leading the Edmonton Oilers to a 3-0 win over the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday night. It was a strong final tune-up for both Skinner and the Oilers as they head into the playoffs against the Los Angeles Kings.

It was Skinner who kept the Oilers in the game early, since Edmonton didn’t register their first shot until nearly nine minutes into the opening period. Once the offense found its rhythm and the Oilers got a power play, the game shifted and Skinner wasn’t tested all that often.

Edmonton locked things down defensively the rest of the way, allowing Skinner to cruise to shutout win, fittingly in the same building where he earned his first career clean sheet back on February 14, 2022.

Bob Stauffer noted during the broadcast intermission that there’s “no doubt” Skinner will start Game 1 of the playoffs.

McDavid Hits 100 Points in a Season for 8th Time in Career

Connor McDavid hit another milestone, notching his 100th point of the season with an assist on Ty Emberson’s opening goal. He becomes just the fourth player in NHL history to record eight 100-point seasons, joining legends Wayne Gretzky (15), Mario Lemieux (10), and Marcel Dionne (8).

With the regular season complete, the Oilers will face the Los Angeles Kings in Round 1, starting Monday, April 21 in L.A. It will be a test for the Oilers, despite having won all three of the previous series against the Kings.

Head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed the Oilers will remain in the San Jose area to practice before traveling to Los Angeles. He also hinted that everyone currently out with injuries should be ready for Game 1—except for defenseman Mattias Ekholm, who remains questionable.

*** Interesting Stat: Vasily Podkolzin, Connor Brown, Brett Kulak, and Evan Bouchard were the only Oilers to appear in all 82 games this season.

