Injury Update: Stars’ Jason Robertson Leaves Arena in Knee Brace

The Dallas Stars may be getting brutal news ahead of their first-round playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche. Star forward Jason Robertson was seen leaving Bridgestone Arena on Thursday night with a brace on his right knee. The concern is that his injury is serious and that he won’t be available for Game 1, possibly more.

The injury occurred during Dallas’ final regular-season game against the Nashville Predators. Following the 7-4 loss, head coach Pete DeBoer addressed the situation, expressing frustration with how the final stretch of the season played out.

“The purpose of resting people down the stretch was to hopefully avoid injury, and unfortunately, we didn’t do that with the Robertson injury. So, tough night,” DeBoer said.

Despite losing their final seven games, the Stars opted not to rest key forwards during that span, including Game 82, where the team dressed a full lineup. Now, with the playoffs looming, the decision may be coming back to haunt them.

No official update on Robertson’s injury or status was provided postgame, and DeBoer admitted he had none to offer. However, the clear discomfort Robertson was in while leaving the arena and the fact he was wearing a brace suggest the injury could be significant.

Jason Robertson Stars injury

The Stars have a day off on Friday, with their next practice scheduled for Saturday morning. An update on Robertson’s status is expected at that time.

Dallas will need all hands on deck as they prepare to face a high-powered Avalanche team, and losing Robertson — one of their top offensive weapons — would be a massive blow. The 24-year-old led the team in scoring during the regular season and is a vital part of the Stars’ top-six forward group.

Next: Talk of Oilers’ Playoff “Demise Have Been Greatly Exaggerated”