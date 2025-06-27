Montreal Canadiens
Noah Dobson Traded to Canadiens, Signs Massive Extension
The Montreal Canadiens have acquired Noah Dobson from the New York Islanders. Dobson has signed an extension.
Noah Dobson is being traded to the Montreal Canadiens and signing an 8x$9.5M extension. The return includes Emil Heineman and both of Montreal’s first-round picks.
Elliotte Friedman writes, “Will be interesting to see what NYI GM Mathieu Darche does with them.” Expect NYI to try and leverage those picks to move up to try and grab James Hagens.
JFresh writes, “acquired by MTL, is a top pairing offensive defenceman. Skilled, capable of moving the puck in transition by joining the rush and sending stretch passes. Great shot as well.” They add, “Doesn’t play that physical in his own end and defence has been inconsistent.”
The Canadiens are making a big push to improve their team and now have a big piece on a blue line that stars Lane Hutson.
More to come
