Edmonton Oilers
Oilers’ Jeff Skinner Makes NHL Playoffs After 15 Years—Will He Play?
Will Jeff Skinner get to play in an NHL playoff game now that he’s finally on a roster that is headed for the postseason?
After 15 seasons and 1,075 games, Jeff Skinner is finally heading to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The 32-year-old winger signed with the Edmonton Oilers this past offseason, in part for the chance to play in postseason action. The Oilers clinched a playoff spot on Friday night when they defeated the San Jose Sharks 4-2. It will be Skinner’s first time in the playoffs over his lengthy NHL career. The question now is, will the Oilers ruin the milestone by making him a healthy scratch?
#LetsGoOilers clinch a playoff berth, meaning Jeff Skinner will play in his first career postseason.— Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) April 12, 2025
His 1,075 career games are the most in NHL history by a player before his playoff debut. pic.twitter.com/2YkcnrcMSA
Skinner’s playoff debut may not be guaranteed. Despite his offensive talent, the veteran forward is only now getting regular and consistent looks in the Oilers’ top nine as the season concludes. He’s been a healthy scratch more frequently than anyone could have imagined when he signed in Edmonton, and part of the reason he’s getting opportunities now is because of several injuries to the rest of the roster.
This is not to say Skinner hasn’t earned the right to play or improved as the season has rolled along. However, with Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Trent Frederic, Evander Kane, and now Zach Hyman all out, Edmonton has had no choice but to rely on Skinner for offense.
If the Oilers were fully healthy, there are questions about whether Skinner would be in. His lack of defensive impact and physical play put him behind the 8-ball in the playoffs, where the speed and intensity ramp up. As the Oilers gear up for a grueling postseason run, lineup decisions will likely hinge on grit, defense, and special teams performance—areas where Skinner hasn’t had an impact this season.
Health will potentially determine Skinner’s fate in the playoffs. If head coach Kris Knoblauch has all of his guys available, he may opt to lean on more defensively responsible or penalty-killing forwards, particularly in tight-checking playoff scenarios. If the Oilers are still missing key players, Skinner will get to play in his first-ever NHL playoff game.
It’s a bittersweet twist to Skinner’s story. No player in NHL history has played more games before making their playoff debut. And yet, there’s a real possibility he won’t skate a single shift in the post-season.
For now, Skinner can finally say he’s part of a playoff team—something he wanted to scratch off his bucket list. But whether he actually steps on the ice in a playoff game remains one of the more intriguing questions as Edmonton prepares for its sixth straight postseason appearance.
Next: Oilers Clinch Playoffs, But Injury Concerns for Ekholm, Hyman
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 10 seconds ago
Oilers’ Jeff Skinner Makes NHL Playoffs After 15 Years—Will He Play?
Will Jeff Skinner get to play in an NHL playoff game now that he's...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 2 hours ago
Landeskog Feels “Great” in Return, But One Area Needs Work
Avalanche star Gabriel Landeskog says his body feels great after first game back but...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 hours ago
Oilers Clinch Playoffs, But Injury Concerns for Ekholm, Hyman
The Edmonton Oilers clinched a playoff spot but lost Hyman and Ekholm to injury,...
-
NHL News/ 21 hours ago
Another Big Swing?: Analyst Links Blues to Marner in Free Agency
One journalist wonders if the St. Louis Blues would be interested in Mitch Marner...
-
Boston Bruins/ 22 hours ago
Bruins Reportedly Weighing GM Change: Sweeney Could Be Out
NHL insider Pierre LeBrun hinted the Boston Bruins might be considering a GM change...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 24 hours ago
Oilers Get Two Key Players Back On Friday vs. Sharks
The Edmonton Oilers will get Stuart Skinner and Mattias Ekholm back in the lineup...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 1 day ago
Hurricanes Sign KHL D-Man Alexander Nikishin to Entry-Level Deal
Alexander Nikishin signs with the Carolina Hurricanes and talked about joining the team and...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
ESPN Analyst Rips Oilers, Hopes Team Taught Painful Playoff Lesson
ESPN analyst PK Subban ripped the Edmonton Oilers and their roster decisions, hoping they...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Insider Talks Reality of an Offer Sheet For Matthew Knies
TSN insider Chris Johnston discussed speculation of an offer sheet for Matthew Knies this...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Celebrini’s Hat Trick Makes History: Challenging Hutson for Calder
Macklin Celebrini scored a hat trick for the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday, reminding...