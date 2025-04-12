Oilers’ Jeff Skinner Makes NHL Playoffs After 15 Years—Will He Play?

After 15 seasons and 1,075 games, Jeff Skinner is finally heading to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The 32-year-old winger signed with the Edmonton Oilers this past offseason, in part for the chance to play in postseason action. The Oilers clinched a playoff spot on Friday night when they defeated the San Jose Sharks 4-2. It will be Skinner’s first time in the playoffs over his lengthy NHL career. The question now is, will the Oilers ruin the milestone by making him a healthy scratch?

#LetsGoOilers clinch a playoff berth, meaning Jeff Skinner will play in his first career postseason.



His 1,075 career games are the most in NHL history by a player before his playoff debut. pic.twitter.com/2YkcnrcMSA — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) April 12, 2025

Skinner’s playoff debut may not be guaranteed. Despite his offensive talent, the veteran forward is only now getting regular and consistent looks in the Oilers’ top nine as the season concludes. He’s been a healthy scratch more frequently than anyone could have imagined when he signed in Edmonton, and part of the reason he’s getting opportunities now is because of several injuries to the rest of the roster.

This is not to say Skinner hasn’t earned the right to play or improved as the season has rolled along. However, with Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Trent Frederic, Evander Kane, and now Zach Hyman all out, Edmonton has had no choice but to rely on Skinner for offense.

If the Oilers were fully healthy, there are questions about whether Skinner would be in. His lack of defensive impact and physical play put him behind the 8-ball in the playoffs, where the speed and intensity ramp up. As the Oilers gear up for a grueling postseason run, lineup decisions will likely hinge on grit, defense, and special teams performance—areas where Skinner hasn’t had an impact this season.

Will Oilers Jeff Skinner be part of the Oilers 2025 playoff run?

Health will potentially determine Skinner’s fate in the playoffs. If head coach Kris Knoblauch has all of his guys available, he may opt to lean on more defensively responsible or penalty-killing forwards, particularly in tight-checking playoff scenarios. If the Oilers are still missing key players, Skinner will get to play in his first-ever NHL playoff game.

It’s a bittersweet twist to Skinner’s story. No player in NHL history has played more games before making their playoff debut. And yet, there’s a real possibility he won’t skate a single shift in the post-season.

For now, Skinner can finally say he’s part of a playoff team—something he wanted to scratch off his bucket list. But whether he actually steps on the ice in a playoff game remains one of the more intriguing questions as Edmonton prepares for its sixth straight postseason appearance.

