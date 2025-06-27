John Tavares Signs a 4-Yr Extension with Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs and veteran forward John Tavares have worked out terms on an extension. He’ll be staying with Toronto to the tune of four years and $4.38 million per season.

John Tavares Maple Leafs contract



This is a sizeable discount per season over what Tavares could have gotten on the open market July 1. That said, he didn’t want to leave Toronto and will leave what could be as much $3 million per season on the table.

Tavares, 34, appeared in 75 games with the Maple Leafs last season, recording 74 points (38 goals, 36 assists).

Where Tavares will slot in next season will be intriguing to see. This is 3rd line center kind of money, but he produces as much as a top-six forward. The savings will allow GM Brad Treliving to Lee a valuable player and go shopping in free agency for another asset.

Pierre LeBrun writes: “Getting John Tavares at 4 x $4.38M AAV, cheaper than Matt Duchene in tax-free Dallas, that’s tidy work for the Maple Leafs.

But also shows you how much Tavares wanted to stay home.”

Deferred money dropped Tavares’ new cap hit from $4.5 million to $4.38 million.

