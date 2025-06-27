Avalanche Trade Coyle, Wood to Blue Jackets for Brindley & Picks

The Colorado Avalanche have traded veterans Charlie Coyle and Miles Wood to the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for highly touted forward prospect Gavin Brindley, a third-round pick in 2025, and a conditional second-round pick in 2027.

Coyle, 32, carries a $5.25 million cap hit through 2029, and Wood has also been a middle-six regular with a notable price tag of $2.5 million. Offloading both helps free cap space for future flexibility.

Brindley, 20, is the centerpiece of the deal for Colorado. A dynamic forward who recently played with the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters, Brindley is known for his elite playmaking and anticipation. He possesses the tools to become a top-six contributor at the NHL level—an exciting addition for an Avalanche team looking to inject youth into its roster.

As the draft kicks off tonight, this deal is just one of many that were made by teams before the selection process begins. The most significant move of the day was Noah Dobson going to Montreal for their two top picks.

