NHL Trade Talk Weekend Rumors: Penguins, Oilers, Rangers

In today’s NHL Trade Talk weekend rumors report, the Edmonton Oilers got good and bad news. The good news is that they clinched a playoff spot. The bad news comes on the injury front. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Penguins are potentially shifting their rebuild timeline for Sidney Crosby, and questions are swirling around the New York Rangers’ coaching staff.

Penguins Could Accelerate Rebuild for Crosby’s Sake

Despite missing the playoffs for a third straight season, Sidney Crosby continues to perform at an elite level, leading the Pittsburgh Penguins with 89 points in 78 games. With the legendary captain under contract through 2026-27, insiders are speculating that GM Kyle Dubas might shift from a slow rebuild to a more aggressive retool.

The Hockey News’ Kelsey Surmacz argued that the Penguins owe it to Crosby to follow the Washington Capitals’ example, who managed to remain competitive around Alex Ovechkin without a full-scale teardown. The Capitals made bold moves for Pierre-Luc Dubois, Jakob Chychrun, and Logan Thompson, which some believe the Penguins could emulate.

Lyle Richardson of The Hockey News points out that the Penguins have over $23 million in projected cap space, and Dubas could free up more by trading Erik Karlsson or Rickard Rakell. Moving both players could free up another $15 million. The Penguins were hesitant to move Rakell at the deadline, so they might feel he’s part of the solution.

Dubas hasn’t shied away from big swings before—don’t be surprised if he takes a few more this summer.

Oilers Could Be Missing a Key Player to Start the Playoffs

Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch wouldn’t say which player might miss time, but one of Zach Hyman or Mattias Ekholm is potentially doubtful to start this season’s playoffs. The Oilers are now officially in, but both Ekholm and Hyman left Friday’s game versus the San Jose Sharks with injuries. The feeling is that it might be Ekholm, who left early and it appeared he might have returned too soon from injury.

Meanwhile, there is talk that Calvinc Pickard has won the starting job in Edmonton and will be the goaltender the Oilers turn to in Game 1. Stuart Skinner is back from injury and will play in two of the team’s final regular-season games.

Coaching Change Coming for the Rangers?

After a disappointing late-season collapse, rumors are swirling that New York Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette could be out. During Insider Trading, TSN’s Pierre LeBrun called Laviolette “low-hanging fruit” and believes his dismissal is likely after just one season behind the bench.

Larry Brooks of the New York Post and Mollie Walker seemed to hint at the same fate for Laviolette, pointing to uninspired play and a lack of locker-room cohesion. While GM Chris Drury appears to be safe, thanks to ownership’s loyalty, he’s expected to be aggressive in retooling the team.

