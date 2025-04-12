Edmonton Oilers
Injury Update: Oilers Get Brutal News on Mattias Ekholm’s Status
The Edmonton Oilers got brutal news when it comes to the injury to Mattias Ekholm. He’ll be out for most, if not all of the playoffs.
As per Ryan Rishaug of TSN, Mattias Ekholm might be done for the season with the Edmonton Oilers. After leaving Friday’s game versus the San Jose Sharks with a mysterious injury, updates on Saturday are that the issue is serious.
“Tough news for Oilers and Ekholm. Hearing there are further tests to be done, but it’s believed to be a serious injury that worst case scenario may end his season, best case scenario will keep him sidelined for quite some time.”
This is obviously not good news for Edmonton, as Ekholm is arguably their most well-rounded defenseman and is key to their success. Since his arrival in a trade from the Nashville Predators, he’s been crucial in the Oilers’ previous playoff runs. If he’s out for the season, that’s a huge blow to the team’s potential post-season run.
Ekholm Out is a Brutal Loss for the Oilers
When he’ll return is not known, but it doesn’t sound like it will be in the first or second round, meaning the Oilers will have to win without him and advance against some tough competition before potentially seeing Ekholm back in the lineup.
It now looks like an extremely smart play for the Oilers to acquire Jake Walman at the trade deadline. Had they not done so, their blue line would have been severely depleted. The blue line will be Walman – and Evan Bouchard, Darnell Nurse and Troy Stetcher, plus Brett Kulak and Ty Emberson. The status of John Klingberg for the playoffs is unclear.
The Oilers also lost Zach Hyman, but it is not believed his injury is serious.
Next: NHL Trade Talk Weekend Rumors: Penguins, Oilers, Rangers
Nostradamus
April 12, 2025 at 3:41 pm
No Ekholm for the playoffs? They’re done in the first round if so. And if the injury is as serious as what’s been reported, his career is also over. Shame. Good player and the Oilers D is sub-AHL levels without him. They’re going to get swept by the Kings for sure. Wonder if a first round exit will push McDavid out the door? He deserves better.