Oilers Clinch Playoffs, But Injury Concerns for Ekholm, Hyman

The Edmonton Oilers officially clinched a spot in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Friday night, their sixth straight, with a 4-2 win over the San Jose Sharks. However, the celebration was what it should have been, thanks to potential injury concerns to key players Mattias Ekholm and Zach Hyman.

Head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed postgame that one of the two could miss the start of the playoffs, though he wouldn’t specify which. All signs point to Ekholm, who left the game early after falling twice while skating without contact during a power play. He appeared uncomfortable and was taken down the tunnel shortly after.

Hyman, meanwhile, exited in the second period and did not return. With both players having missed time recently, and Ekholm already re-aggravating an earlier issue, the situation raises concerns about the team’s health heading into the postseason. “Something that he’s been playing through, and we didn’t want to push it any farther,” Knoblauch said when asked about the severity of Hyman’s injury.

The Bright Spots in the Oilers’ Win Over the Sharks

Despite the injuries, there were bright spots on the night. Connor McDavid recorded four assists, bringing his total to seven in two games since returning to the lineup. He now has 97 points on the season—marking the ninth time in his career he’s hit that mark. Darnell Nurse reached a milestone with his 300th career point, while Ty Emberson scored his first goal of the season.

After 1,075 NHL games, Jeff Skinner is also set to make his playoff debut.

The Oilers are expected to be cautious with both Ekholm and Hyman ahead of Game 1, and defenseman Cam Dineen, who was assigned to Bakersfield after warmups, remains in Edmonton as insurance. The team may also need to lean on Jake Walman’s availability on Sunday in Winnipeg.

With the playoffs looming, Edmonton’s roster is being tested at the worst possible time.

