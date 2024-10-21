Oilers’ Draft Gamble Sam O’Reilly Signs Entry-Level Contract

The Edmonton Oilers have officially signed 2024 first-round draft pick Sam O’Reilly to a three-year entry-level contract. O’Reilly, who was selected 32nd overall after the Oilers traded up with the Philadelphia Flyers, had been a standout during this season’s training camp, surprising many by sticking around longer than expected.

Off to a hot start in the OHL, the Oilers are investing in the player they felt confident enough to trade for in a bit of a unique deal.

While his offensive numbers in the OHL with the London Knights are solid—22 goals and 39 assists in 80 career games—O’Reilly’s physical style of play and strong defensive instincts is what the Oilers really like about him. Early comparisons have been made to another O’Reilly (Ryan) and Edmonton believes that Sam has the potential to become a reliable depth piece for the Oilers.

He is expected to develop into a solid third or fourth-line center in the coming years.

Early Indications Are That Sam O’Reilly Looks Like a Solid Bet by Oilers

O’Reilly had a strong showing throughout the rookie tournament and preseason, even netting his first goal in an Oilers uniform. However, he was ultimately sent back to the Knights to continue his development alongside fellow Oilers prospect William Nicholl. In six games so far this season, he has registered two goals and three assists, demonstrating that he’s taking steps forward and will blow last season’s numbers out of the water.

As O’Reilly continues to develop, the Oilers are optimistic about his future. Mark Spector tweeted, “An intriguing signing, as EDM traded up to get O’Reilly at the end of Rd. 1 — when they had no first rd pick. If he plays, and he’s good, these are the picks a scout’s career is built on. If not…”

