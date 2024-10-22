Playful Warmups to Painful Exit: Vasilevskiy Pulled vs. Maple Leafs

It was a rollercoaster night for Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy during the team’s matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Before the game, Vasilevskiy playfully sprayed Toronto defenseman Morgan Rielly with snow during warmups, but things took a drastic turn once the puck dropped.
Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on just 14 shots, leading to an early exit in the second period. It marked only the third time in his last 117 starts that he’s been pulled from a game. Needless to say, being removed is a rare occurrence for the typically rock-solid netminder.
Max Pacioretty’s goal to make it 4-1 for Toronto ultimately sealed Vasilevskiy’s short night, leaving Tampa Bay scrambling. The Leafs continued to pour it on. Matthew Knies scored a fifth goal against Jonas Johansson. The Maple Leafs ended up winning the game by a score of 5-2. William Nylander scored his fourth and fifth of the season, and Auston Matthews potted his third.
Nicholas Paul and Brayden Point scored for the Lightning in a losing effort.
The Maple Leafs Struck Lightning and Against Vasilevskiy
Vasilevskiy’s early exit was a key moment in a challenging outing for the Lightning, as Toronto capitalized on their chances and ultimately controlled the pace of the game. This performance may change Vasilevskiy’s desire to spray players in the future.
As Tampa Bay moves forward, they’ll be hoping this rare off-night for Vasilevskiy is just a blip on the radar for one of the league’s most dominant goaltenders. For the Maple Leafs and their fans, however, the hope is that this burst of offense is a sign of the future and a regular happening as the season rolls along.
