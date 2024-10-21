Untimely Injuries Could Lead to Maple Leafs and Utah Blue Line Trade

As rumors swirl around Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren, Jonathan Larivee of Hockey Feed mentioned the possibility of a trade idea with the newly established Utah Hockey Club. Since the preseason, Liljegren’s name has frequently surfaced in trade discussions, particularly as head coach Craig Berube seems to favor a different defensive style that doesn’t align with Liljegren’s skill set. The young defenseman has been scratched for much of the season, prompting speculation that the Leafs might look to move him on a more permanent basis. Unfortunately, Utah is dealing with injuries to key defensemen, opening up the door for a deal.

Utah Maple Leafs trade rumors

Both John Marino and Sean Durzi are expected to be out for an extended period, with NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reporting on Monday’s 32 Thoughts podcast that Durzi’s absence could extend up to four or five months. Marino’s situation isn’t as severe, but he is also not expected to return soon. With both key players out of action, Utah might look to find a suitable replacement.

Friedman suggests that other teams could see Utah’s predicament as an opportunity to negotiate favorable trades and this might be an opportunity for the Leafs to unload Liljegren as a cap savings play, without having to give up a sweetener to do so.

Would Utah Take on Liljegren in a Trade with the Maple Leafs?

Some will argue that Liljegren is a better player than someone who should be dumped in a cap-clearing trade, but his lack of sticking in the lineup and his contract, which carries a cap hit of $3 million per season for the next two years, may pose challenges for potential suitors under the NHL salary cap. Cap space is not an issue for Utah. And, because they might be in dire need of a defenseman, this scenario makes some sense.

The Maple Leafs, seeking to offload Liljegren, could find a willing trade partner in Utah. A deal could provide mutual benefits, allowing Toronto to clear cap space while giving Utah the defensive depth they desperately need. As Friedman aptly noted, “The vultures start circling,” indicating that a trade could be on the horizon.

