Jeff Skinner Gets Promotion With Oilers After Strong Start

The Edmonton Oilers made a splash on July 1st, signing forward Jeff Skinner to a one-year, $3-million contract. So far, Skinner has proven to be a valuable asset moving his way up the lineup and getting a promotion on Monday after earning four points in limited minutes. Skinner’s offensive contributions have stood out and TSN’s Ryan Rishaug tweeted that Skinner was in the top six in a white jersey at practice, potentially suggesting he could get a look on the Oilers’ struggling power play.

Of note, Rishaug also tweeted that Vasily Podkolzin, Corey Perry, and Derek Ryan got a few run-throughs on the power play as well.

Through the first few games, Skinner has averaged just 14:07 of ice time, ranking seventh among Oilers skaters. Despite the lower minutes, the forward has produced and head coach Kris Knoblauch has praised Skinner’s play.

“I think he’s been really good the last three games,” Knoblauch said following an Oilers’ recent contest. “Not only scoring two key goals in the last couple of games, but also being effective on the walls, getting pucks out. We’re very happy with him.”

In fact, Skinner leads all NHL players in 5v5 shots on goal this season with 18. He’s always been a high-volume shooter, but on a team that is struggling for offense, his desire to score is excellent timing. If he’s getting a look at the power play, it either means Ryan Nugent-Hopkins or Zach Hyman is coming off. It’s a risk to change up what has arguably been Edmonton’s top weapon over the past three seasons, but a 1-15 record on the man advantage to start the 2024-25 campaign means something’s got to give.

Oilers Giving Skinner a Look After Early Failed Experiment

The downside of elevating Skinner—if Oilers fans want to see the glass half-empty—is that Knoblauch has already abandoned the second line designed to support Leon Draisaitl. Jeff Skinner and Viktor Arvidsson were signed to provide Draisaitl with more reliable wingers, but the trio was barely used in the preseason and split up after just two regular-season games.

Some believe the issue lies more with Draisaitl and the coaching staff than with the wingers. Skinner and Arvidsson have shown they are both capable of being strong second-line forwards. If given more time with Draisaitl, it could unlock the line’s full potential both offensively and defensively.

