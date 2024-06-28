Nikita Zadorov Not Returning to Canucks, Will Test Free Agency

Vancouver GM Patrik Allvin says Nikita Zadorov will not be re-signing with the Canucks. Ready to test the free agent market because he believes he’s going to get a huge offer from another team, Zadrov talked to Vancouver about an extension, but the two sides couldn’t find a middle ground. Allvin added, “I can’t overpay one single player and Nikita Zadorov was extremely good for us in the playoffs and a character guy,” says Patrik Allvin. “We did our best and he decided that he wanted to go somewhere else.”
Zadorov’s agent Dan Milstein said at the end of May, “He loved his time in Vancouver. He liked the group, the management, and the coaching staff and really enjoyed it there. So we’ll get together with Vancouver, but I’m not sure what their plans are yet. We’ll just take it from there.” Zadorov is expected to field offers from as many teams as would like to make a pitch.
The Toronto Maple Leafs are rumored to be among the teams that have shown interest in him and Zadorov may know he’s got offers waiting for him, which could be why he’s comfortable moving on from Vancouver. The Canucks are looking to make some big pitches for players like Jake Guentzel or Chris Tanev, so they could only spend so much on Zadorov.
What Will Zadorov Get Paid?
Darren Dreger reports that Zadorov is looking for term and as much as $5 million per season. There are reports out there he could be seeking $6 million per, but Dreger didn’t believe those reports were accurate or that Zadorov would climb that high despite interest from several teams. That said, it’s clear Zadorov will be a hot commodity after the way he played in the playoffs. He’s a big man with offensive skill and a physical edge to him. He’s not shy about going after opponents and that’s the kind of player teams like.
Next: Oilers Re-Signing Goaltender Calvin Pickard to 2-Yr Extension
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 hours ago
NHL Free Agency: Which Key Contributors Will the Oilers Keep?
Several Edmonton Oilers will test free agency this off-season. With some notable names, the...
-
Calgary Flames/ 4 hours ago
Flames Reportedly Exploring Trade Market For Nazem Kadri
Nazem Kadri has five years remaining on his contract. He also has a no-movement...
-
NHL News/ 7 hours ago
Steven Stamkos Heads to Free Agency, No Deal With Lightning
Steven Stamkos is reportedly heading to NHL free agency as the Lightning and the...
-
NHL News/ 8 hours ago
Flyers Buying Out Rest of Cam Atkinson’s Contract
The Philadelphia Flyers have placed veteran winger Cam Atkinson on waivers and announced they...
-
Calgary Flames/ 20 hours ago
Flames Trade Andrew Mangiapane To The Washington Capitals
The Calgary Flames have traded forward Andrew Mangiapane to the Washington Capitals in exchange...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Canucks Re-Sign Dakota Joshua To 4-Year Deal
The Vancouver Canucks have signed forward Dakota Joshua to a four-year contract with an...
-
New York Rangers/ 1 day ago
NY Rangers Ask Jacob Trouba for 15-Team No-Trade List
The New York Rangers have reportedly asked defenseman Jacob Trouba for his 15-Team No-Trade...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Team Confirms Ken Holland Not Returning As Edmonton Oilers GM
Ken Holland is likely to retire or join another organization's front office staff. He...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers’ Summer Goalie Plans: Jack Campbell Buyout & a Veteran Signing
The Edmonton Oilers are reportedly addressing their goaltending this summer with a Jack Campbell...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers’ 2023-24 Season: A Memorable Record-Breaking Ride
Despite the outcome the Edmonton Oilers had a unforgettable season filled with many broken...