Nikita Zadorov Not Returning to Canucks, Will Test Free Agency

Vancouver GM Patrik Allvin says Nikita Zadorov will not be re-signing with the Canucks. Ready to test the free agent market because he believes he’s going to get a huge offer from another team, Zadrov talked to Vancouver about an extension, but the two sides couldn’t find a middle ground. Allvin added, “I can’t overpay one single player and Nikita Zadorov was extremely good for us in the playoffs and a character guy,” says Patrik Allvin. “We did our best and he decided that he wanted to go somewhere else.”

Zadorov’s agent Dan Milstein said at the end of May, “He loved his time in Vancouver. He liked the group, the management, and the coaching staff and really enjoyed it there. So we’ll get together with Vancouver, but I’m not sure what their plans are yet. We’ll just take it from there.” Zadorov is expected to field offers from as many teams as would like to make a pitch.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are rumored to be among the teams that have shown interest in him and Zadorov may know he’s got offers waiting for him, which could be why he’s comfortable moving on from Vancouver. The Canucks are looking to make some big pitches for players like Jake Guentzel or Chris Tanev, so they could only spend so much on Zadorov.

What Will Zadorov Get Paid?

Darren Dreger reports that Zadorov is looking for term and as much as $5 million per season. There are reports out there he could be seeking $6 million per, but Dreger didn’t believe those reports were accurate or that Zadorov would climb that high despite interest from several teams. That said, it’s clear Zadorov will be a hot commodity after the way he played in the playoffs. He’s a big man with offensive skill and a physical edge to him. He’s not shy about going after opponents and that’s the kind of player teams like.

