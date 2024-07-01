Jake DeBrusk Signs Deal With The Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks have announced that they’ve signed Jake DeBrusk to a seven-year deal worth $5.5 million per season. DeBrusk will be leaving the Bruins after spending his entire seven-year career there. In 80 games this season, DeBrusk scored 19 goals and 40 points.

Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Jake DeBrusk on a 7-year contract with a $5.5M AAV. — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) July 1, 2024

DeBrusk instantly boosts the Canucks forward depth and offers the team an option to play with Elias Pettersson or play anywhere else in their lineup. He can be slotted anywhere and provides a good option for depth scoring. DeBrusk is a two-time 20-plus goal scorer but has struggled with consistency at times. Two seasons ago, DeBrusk requested a trade from the Bruins but later rescinded it.

Jake DeBrusk Vancouver Canucks

While the Bruins are going to be active in free agency, DeBrusk wasn’t a part of their long-term future. With the signing of DeBrusk, he gets a change of scenery and a chance to carve out a solid role for himself. This seven-year deal gives him security, something he’s not really had in Boston over the past several seasons.

Going to Vancouver also means DeBrusk moves close to home as his family is in Edmonton.

