The Vancouver Canucks have announced that they’ve signed Jake DeBrusk to a seven-year deal worth $5.5 million per season. DeBrusk will be leaving the Bruins after spending his entire seven-year career there. In 80 games this season, DeBrusk scored 19 goals and 40 points.
DeBrusk instantly boosts the Canucks forward depth and offers the team an option to play with Elias Pettersson or play anywhere else in their lineup. He can be slotted anywhere and provides a good option for depth scoring. DeBrusk is a two-time 20-plus goal scorer but has struggled with consistency at times. Two seasons ago, DeBrusk requested a trade from the Bruins but later rescinded it.
While the Bruins are going to be active in free agency, DeBrusk wasn’t a part of their long-term future. With the signing of DeBrusk, he gets a change of scenery and a chance to carve out a solid role for himself. This seven-year deal gives him security, something he’s not really had in Boston over the past several seasons.
Going to Vancouver also means DeBrusk moves close to home as his family is in Edmonton.
Next: Predators Sign Stamkos, Marchessault, and Skjei in Free Agency
More News
-
Featured/ 43 mins ago
Nick Robertson Demands Trade: Now What for the Maple Leafs?
Nick Robertson has grown tired of being moved around by the Toronto Maple Leafs...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 hours ago
Warren Foegele Heads to Kings on 3-Year Deal in Free Agency
The Los Angeles Kings have signed former Oiler and free agent forward Warren Foegele...
-
Boston Bruins/ 3 hours ago
Nikita Zadorov and Elias Lindholm Have Signed with Boston Bruins
Defenseman Nikita Zadorov and forward Elias Lindholm have both signed with the Boston Bruins,...
-
NHL News/ 3 hours ago
Jake DeBrusk Signs Deal With The Vancouver Canucks
Jake DeBrusk has signed a seven-year deal with the Vancouver Canucks. He'll make $5.5...
-
Nashville Predators/ 3 hours ago
Predators Sign Stamkos, Marchessault, and Skjei in Free Agency
The Nashville Predators have made a big splash in free agency, landing Steven Stamkos,...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 hours ago
Vincent Desharnais Leaving Oilers, Testing Free Agent Market
Reports are that Vincent Desharnais is leaving the Edmonton Oilers and testing the free...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 5 hours ago
Tyler Bertuzzi Reportedly Signing 4-Year Deal with Blackhawks
Tyler Bertuzzi is reportedly signing a 4-Year Deal with the Chicago Blackhawks in free...
-
NHL News/ 17 hours ago
Tyler Bertuzzi Off to Free Agency, Not Returning to Maple Leafs
Reports surfaced Sunday night that forward Tyler Bertuzzi is headed to free agency and...
-
NHL News/ 18 hours ago
Nick Robertson Requests Trade from Toronto Maple Leafs
Nick Robertson has asked the Toronto Maple Leafs for a trade and has reportedly...
-
NHL News/ 18 hours ago
Tampa Bay Lightning Ink Long-Term Deal with Jake Guentzel
Tampa Bay Lightning are reportedly signing a long-term deal with star winger Jake Guentzel...