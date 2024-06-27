Canucks Re-Sign Dakota Joshua To 4-Year Deal

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced that the Vancouver Canucks have re-signed forward Dakota Joshua to a four-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $3.25 million. The team released an official statement on Thursday, and Allvin said, “Dakota had a strong season for us and took some big steps forward in his game. He added, “We really like his size, speed, and physicality. He fit in well with our system and the way we want to play hockey, and I look forward to watching him continue to develop under our coaching staff.”
The $13 million deal will keep a big part of Rick Tocchet‘s forward core in house with speculation that Johsua would be highly sought after on the free agent market had he not re-signed. Joshua was originally drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the fifth round, 128th overall, in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. There was some talk the Maple Leafs might make a play for Joshua if he’d become available.
Joshua, 28, played in 63 games for the Canucks this season, recording career highs with 32 points (18 goals, 14 assists), 60 penalty minutes, and a +19 plus-minus rating. The 6’3”, 206-pound forward has appeared in 184 career NHL games with Vancouver and St. Louis, accumulating 64 points (33 goals, 31 assists), 143 penalty minutes, and a +6 plus-minus rating. In 14 postseason games, he has eight points (four goals, four assists), 10 penalty minutes, and a +1 plus-minus rating.
Canucks Take Care of a Big Piece of Business With Joshua Signing
The Canucks’ ability to sign Joshua was facilitated by a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday, which created an additional $4 million in cap space by sending Ilya Mikheyev to Chicago. This move provided the Canucks with the financial flexibility needed for Joshua’s new contract.
Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that the Canucks intensified their efforts to sign Joshua following the trade. Joshua’s career-high 18-goal, 32-point season in 2023-24 has cemented his importance to the Canucks’ lineup, making him a key piece for the team’s future.
