Vancouver Canucks fans are hoping defenseman Nikita Zadorov will stick around this summer on a long-term extension, but his future with the team remains uncertain. Reflecting on his time in Vancouver, Zadorov praised the city’s passionate hockey market, particularly during the playoffs. “Vancouver is a different level. The fans were so hungry to see playoff hockey at home… It’s been unbelievable,” he said, highlighting his family’s enjoyment of their time in the city, including his kids loving their school.

Zadorov’s candidness is one of the things fans love so much about him. Even when he’s not trying to take a shot at a team he doesn’t play for, he often does. Comparing Vancouver to Calgary, where he previously played, Zadorov noted the larger and more fervent fanbase. “I can compare it to Calgary, but Vancouver has a bigger fanbase. I mean, Calgary isn’t even the No. 1 team in Alberta,” he remarked, emphasizing his appreciation for Vancouver’s hockey culture. He then chuckled at the obvious fact the Edmonton Oilers eliminated Vancouver and are clearly Alberta’s top team right now.

Zadorov and the Canucks Are Starting Contract Talks

Pierre LeBrun noted that Zadorov’s agent, Dan Milstein, revealed plans to meet with Vancouver’s management soon to discuss the defenseman’s future. “He loved his time in Vancouver. He liked the group, the management, and the coaching staff and really enjoyed it there. So we’ll get together with Vancouver, but I’m not sure what their plans are yet. We’ll just take it from there,” Milstein said. If an agreement can’t be reached, Zadorov will explore free agency with an open mind.

Nikita Zadorov Canucks extension

Asked if his playoff performance might have priced him out of Vancouver, Zadorov responded with sarcasm to the media suggesting he’s become too expensive. He questioned the sources of rumored salary figures and expressed his desire to stay with the Canucks. “How much do you think I should make? I don’t know where you get those numbers from, the trees? You’ve gotta stop listening to Edmonton reporters,” he joked.

Long-Term Security is Key for Zadorov

Contract term will be a key factor in negotiations for the 29-year-old Zadorov. Milstein confirmed that securing a longer-term deal is a priority, which might allow for flexibility on salary. The market suggests he could command $5.5 million to $6 million annually, depending on the contract length.

As talks unfold, Canucks fans eagerly await the outcome, hoping to see Zadorov remain a cornerstone of their team’s defense.

