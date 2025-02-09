Chicago Blackhawks
NHL Trade Talk Weekend Rumors: Blues, Blackhawks, Oilers, Red Wings
In this weekend’s NHL Trade Talk rumors report, we get into the injuries that are affecting the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, plus trade buzz surrounding Brayden Schenn of the Blues, Vladimir Tarasenko of the Red Wings, and Ryan Donato of the Blackhawks.
In this weekend’s NHL Trade Talk rumors report, we get into the injuries that are affecting the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, plus trade buzz surrounding Brayden Schenn of the Blues, Vladimir Tarasenko of the Red Wings, and Ryan Donato of the Blackhawks.
More 4 Nations Face-Off Injury News
Nikolas Matinpalo will replace injured Rasmus Ristolainen on Team Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off. He’s the latest change on that team’s blue line, which has been decimated by injuries. Stephen Whyno writes, “With a current lack of depth at the position, Ville Heinola is the only Finnish defenseman to play in the NHL this season and not be named to the roster at some point.”
Meanwhile, Drew Doughty has officially been named to Team Canada for the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, replacing Alex Pietrangelo.
Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan announced Sidney Crosby would not play on Saturday and that the decision to play for Team Canada will be up to Crosby. Friedman said Crosby is wrestling with the decision because he knows how much it means to everyone that he be there. The Penguins are also not in a playoff position, so there is less concern about how aggravating the injury might affect the team’s playoff hopes.
Crosby could play some of the games, even if he doesn’t open the tournament with Canada.
Quinn Hughes is also a maybe for Team USA. His situation is slightly different and he has an oblique injury and is agonizing over the decision.
Mikko Rantanen is an unknown. He missed Carolina’s recent game.
Trade Rumors On Tarasenko, Donato, Schenn
Friedman has noted that several teams are inquiring about Chicago Blackhawks forward Ryan Donato. He scored his 19th goal of the season on Saturday night and is a depth piece that can play in the top six. His value for the money is among the best of the available forwards at this season’s trade deadline and Friedman said there are some Canadian teams keenly interested. He noted the Edmonton Oilers are among them.
Vladimir Tarasenko is a suprise name to pop up in the trade rumor mill, and there has been some conversation about Tarasenko. “We’ll see how this develops,” said Friedman.
The price on Brayden Schenn is very high, says the insider. The St. Louis Blues are open to talking calls and seeing what the market is on the player. If they’re going to move him, the Blues want a major haul back in return.
Next: Islanders Veteran Winger Pegged as Solid Trade Fit for Oilers
More News
-
Calgary Flames/ 5 minutes ago
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Flames, Canucks, Leafs & Senators
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (Feb 9), Flames lose in OT, Canucks beat Maple...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 29 minutes ago
NHL Trade Talk Weekend Rumors: Blues, Blackhawks, Oilers, Red Wings
In this weekend's NHL Trade Talk rumors report, we get into the injuries that...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 12 hours ago
Insider: Oilers Among Teams Talking Trade for Blackhawks’ Donato
If the Chicago Blackhawks move Ryan Donato at the deadline, he's exactly the type...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 12 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Leafs, Jets, Canadiens & Oilers
NHL Trade Talk Recap Feb. 8: Maple Leafs trade interests, Jets best NHL team,...
-
Featured/ 17 hours ago
3 Reasons the Jets Are the Best Team in the NHL
The Winnipeg Jets are the best team right now in the NHL. What three...
-
NHL News/ 18 hours ago
Quinn Hughes’ Remains Our for Canucks, 4 Nations Update
Quinn Hughes will miss another game for the Vancouver Canucks and it's not clear...
-
Arizona Coyotes/ 19 hours ago
Five Fascinating Facts About Cujo (Curtis Joseph)
Although Curtis Cujo Joseph isn't in the Hockey Hall of Fame, he should be....
-
Featured/ 19 hours ago
3 Deadline Candidates for the Philadelphia Flyers this Season
There are three key Flyers players that could be traded to help the team...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 21 hours ago
Is Carey Price About to Be Traded by the Canadiens?
The rise in the NHL salary cap helps teams, but hurts others. Could the...
-
NHL News/ 22 hours ago
Leafs and Flyers Jets Talk Laughton Trade, Big D-Man Not Involved
The Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets are both rumored to be looking into...