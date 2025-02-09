NHL Trade Talk Weekend Rumors: Blues, Blackhawks, Oilers, Red Wings

In this weekend’s NHL Trade Talk rumors report, we get into the injuries that are affecting the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, plus trade buzz surrounding Brayden Schenn of the Blues, Vladimir Tarasenko of the Red Wings, and Ryan Donato of the Blackhawks.

More 4 Nations Face-Off Injury News

Nikolas Matinpalo will replace injured Rasmus Ristolainen on Team Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off. He’s the latest change on that team’s blue line, which has been decimated by injuries. Stephen Whyno writes, “With a current lack of depth at the position, Ville Heinola is the only Finnish defenseman to play in the NHL this season and not be named to the roster at some point.”

Crosby 4 Nations Face Off status still unknown

Meanwhile, Drew Doughty has officially been named to Team Canada for the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, replacing Alex Pietrangelo.

Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan announced Sidney Crosby would not play on Saturday and that the decision to play for Team Canada will be up to Crosby. Friedman said Crosby is wrestling with the decision because he knows how much it means to everyone that he be there. The Penguins are also not in a playoff position, so there is less concern about how aggravating the injury might affect the team’s playoff hopes.

Crosby could play some of the games, even if he doesn’t open the tournament with Canada.

Quinn Hughes is also a maybe for Team USA. His situation is slightly different and he has an oblique injury and is agonizing over the decision.

Mikko Rantanen is an unknown. He missed Carolina’s recent game.

Trade Rumors On Tarasenko, Donato, Schenn

Friedman has noted that several teams are inquiring about Chicago Blackhawks forward Ryan Donato. He scored his 19th goal of the season on Saturday night and is a depth piece that can play in the top six. His value for the money is among the best of the available forwards at this season’s trade deadline and Friedman said there are some Canadian teams keenly interested. He noted the Edmonton Oilers are among them.

Vladimir Tarasenko is a suprise name to pop up in the trade rumor mill, and there has been some conversation about Tarasenko. “We’ll see how this develops,” said Friedman.

The price on Brayden Schenn is very high, says the insider. The St. Louis Blues are open to talking calls and seeing what the market is on the player. If they’re going to move him, the Blues want a major haul back in return.

