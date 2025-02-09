Chicago Blackhawks
Insider: Oilers Among Teams Talking Trade for Blackhawks’ Donato
If the Chicago Blackhawks move Ryan Donato at the deadline, he’s exactly the type of inexpensive energy player trade the Oilers need.
Elliotte Friedman has noted that several teams are kicking tires on Chicago Blackhawks forward Ryan Donato. He is a player the organization is open to moving and scored his 19th goal of the season on Saturday night. Friedman said there are some Canadian teams keenly interested and he noted the Edmonton Oilers are among them.
Donato is quietly becoming an intriguing name to watch, and the 28-year-old is on pace for a career year. He offers an affordable $2 million cap hit, which Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reported the team is willing to retain a little on. That means Donato offers incredible value for teams seeking depth scoring and energy. In other words, that’s the Oilers.
Oilers Need Inexpensive Energy Guys Like Donato
Donato’s relentless playing style has earned him praise from the Blackhawks coaching staff and media. He’s not the big, splashy name insiders talk about as the deadline creeps closer, but that’s good for a team like Edmonton.
Lazerus wrote at the time:
So while [Taylor] Hall might be the biggest name available at the trade deadline (has since been traded to Carolina), and while veteran defenseman and two-time Stanley Cup champion Alec Martinez might be more sought after, Donato might be the Blackhawks player who makes the biggest difference on whichever team does land him…. He’s exactly the kind of player — an energy guy, a depth scorer, a versatile forward who can play any position — who helps make decent teams good, and good teams very good.
Donato is said to have an endless “motor” and he’s versatile. He can play up and down a team’s lineup and any forward position. The Oilers lack energy players, with Vasily Podkolzin the closest thing the team has right now. The Oilers rank the lowest in hits in the NHL (612) and Donato alone has 81.
Lazerus writes that Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson may be willing to move Donato for as little as a fourth-round draft pick. If true, the Oilers should be all over this. They can worry about who moves out if they successfully snag him.
