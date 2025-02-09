Welcome to today’s NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (February 9). Each morning, we’ll bring you three key NHL stories. Here, you can stay updated on the latest team wins and losses, trade talk, and player news from around the NHL. In today’s roundup, we look at the Flames, Maple Leafs, Senators and more.

The Calgary Flames lost a tough one when the Seattle Kraken came back from a couple of goals down to beat them in overtime. The Vancouver Canucks won a closely-contested 2-1 game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on home ice when Brock Boeser scored on a power play. Finally, Ottawa Senators’ blue liner Nikolas Matinpalo was named to replace Rasmus Ristolainen on Team Finland’s 4 Nations Face-Off roster.

Beniers Leads Kraken to OT Win Against Flames

Matty Beniers scored the overtime game-winner to lead his Seattle Kraken to a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. Shane Wright and Andre Burakovsky also contributed to the Kraken’s comeback. For the Flames, Nazem Kadri and newcomer Morgan Frost scored in a tough loss.

The Flames have lost four of five games in February and have fallen in the standings. They now sit three points outside a playoff wild-card spot.

Boeser Pulls Canucks Past Maple Leafs with Late Goal

Brock Boeser scored a third-period power-play goal to give his Vancouver Canucks a hard-fought 2-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Filip Hronek, who had scored the game’s first goal, also assisted on Boeser’s goal. Both teams’ goalies were good on the night. Joseph Woll stops 23 shots for the Maple Leafs in the tough loss.

NHL Trade Talk Roundup: Canucks Brock Boeser scored the game-winner last night.

Senators Matinpalo Replaces Ristolainen on Finland’s 4 Nations Face-Off Roster

In our final roundup, Nikolas Matinpalo was named to Team Finland’s 4 Nations Face-Off roster in an excellent opportunity for the Ottawa Senators’ blue-liner. There, he replaces Rasmus Ristolainen, who cannot go because of an upper-body injury. Finland faces the United States on February 13 in the 4-Nations tournament.

While every team has faced their share of injury news, perhaps no team has been hit as hard as Team Finland. Injuries have decimated their blue line.

