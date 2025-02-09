Calgary Flames
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Flames, Canucks, Leafs & Senators
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (Feb 9), Flames lose in OT, Canucks beat Maple Leafs 2-1, Senators Matinpalo named to Team Finland roster
Welcome to today’s NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (February 9). Each morning, we’ll bring you three key NHL stories. Here, you can stay updated on the latest team wins and losses, trade talk, and player news from around the NHL. In today’s roundup, we look at the Flames, Maple Leafs, Senators and more.
The Calgary Flames lost a tough one when the Seattle Kraken came back from a couple of goals down to beat them in overtime. The Vancouver Canucks won a closely-contested 2-1 game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on home ice when Brock Boeser scored on a power play. Finally, Ottawa Senators’ blue liner Nikolas Matinpalo was named to replace Rasmus Ristolainen on Team Finland’s 4 Nations Face-Off roster.
Beniers Leads Kraken to OT Win Against Flames
Matty Beniers scored the overtime game-winner to lead his Seattle Kraken to a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. Shane Wright and Andre Burakovsky also contributed to the Kraken’s comeback. For the Flames, Nazem Kadri and newcomer Morgan Frost scored in a tough loss.
The Flames have lost four of five games in February and have fallen in the standings. They now sit three points outside a playoff wild-card spot.
Boeser Pulls Canucks Past Maple Leafs with Late Goal
Brock Boeser scored a third-period power-play goal to give his Vancouver Canucks a hard-fought 2-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Filip Hronek, who had scored the game’s first goal, also assisted on Boeser’s goal. Both teams’ goalies were good on the night. Joseph Woll stops 23 shots for the Maple Leafs in the tough loss.
Senators Matinpalo Replaces Ristolainen on Finland’s 4 Nations Face-Off Roster
In our final roundup, Nikolas Matinpalo was named to Team Finland’s 4 Nations Face-Off roster in an excellent opportunity for the Ottawa Senators’ blue-liner. There, he replaces Rasmus Ristolainen, who cannot go because of an upper-body injury. Finland faces the United States on February 13 in the 4-Nations tournament.
While every team has faced their share of injury news, perhaps no team has been hit as hard as Team Finland. Injuries have decimated their blue line.
Related: NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Jets, Oilers & Senators
More News
-
Calgary Flames/ 20 seconds ago
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Flames, Canucks, Leafs & Senators
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (Feb 9), Flames lose in OT, Canucks beat Maple...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 24 minutes ago
NHL Trade Talk Weekend Rumors: Blues, Blackhawks, Oilers, Red Wings
In this weekend's NHL Trade Talk rumors report, we get into the injuries that...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 11 hours ago
Insider: Oilers Among Teams Talking Trade for Blackhawks’ Donato
If the Chicago Blackhawks move Ryan Donato at the deadline, he's exactly the type...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 12 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Leafs, Jets, Canadiens & Oilers
NHL Trade Talk Recap Feb. 8: Maple Leafs trade interests, Jets best NHL team,...
-
Featured/ 17 hours ago
3 Reasons the Jets Are the Best Team in the NHL
The Winnipeg Jets are the best team right now in the NHL. What three...
-
NHL News/ 18 hours ago
Quinn Hughes’ Remains Our for Canucks, 4 Nations Update
Quinn Hughes will miss another game for the Vancouver Canucks and it's not clear...
-
Arizona Coyotes/ 19 hours ago
Five Fascinating Facts About Cujo (Curtis Joseph)
Although Curtis Cujo Joseph isn't in the Hockey Hall of Fame, he should be....
-
Featured/ 19 hours ago
3 Deadline Candidates for the Philadelphia Flyers this Season
There are three key Flyers players that could be traded to help the team...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 21 hours ago
Is Carey Price About to Be Traded by the Canadiens?
The rise in the NHL salary cap helps teams, but hurts others. Could the...
-
NHL News/ 22 hours ago
Leafs and Flyers Jets Talk Laughton Trade, Big D-Man Not Involved
The Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets are both rumored to be looking into...