Edmonton Oilers
Islanders Veteran Winger Pegged as Solid Trade Fit for Oilers
Kyle Palmieri was linked by an insider as a potential trade fit for the Edmonton Oilers. Does the veteran winger make sense?
As the March 7 NHL trade deadline approaches, the Edmonton Oilers are a team without many glaring issues but could potentially try to upgrade in certain areas. Some believe defense remains a priority, but John Klingberg has played well since his arrival. Others believe the Oilers could use a goaltender upgrade, but the GM seems happy with his tandem of Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard. That might leave additions at forward, with New York Islanders winger Kyle Palmieri emerging as a potential target.
Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli recently floated Palmieri as a name that could make sense for Edmonton, particularly as a right-shot winger who could complement Leon Draisaitl. The 34-year-old has 15 goals and 35 points in 54 games this season, already closing in on his five-on-five production from last year. A six-time 20-goal scorer, Palmieri is a proven scorer and could Draisaitl with a consistent fit, assuming the Oilers can’t find an option internally.
The issues might be age-related when it comes to his defensive play. He’s older and his two-way game has declined over the past three seasons. Additionally, his $5 million cap hit is an obstacle, likely requiring the Islanders—or a third party—to retain salary in any potential deal.
What Would It Cost the Oilers to Add Palmieri?
Seravalli compared Palmieri’s potential trade value to last year’s deadline deals involving Vladimir Tarasenko and Anthony Mantha, both of whom were moved for mid-round draft picks with salary retention. If the Oilers are looking somewhere in the range of a second and fourth-round pick (or two third-round picks), it might be something to look at. If the price is right, it becomes about the money.
Is Palmieri the kind of player the Oilers might be looking for? With limited cap space and some potential depth needs in other areas, he might be a luxury Edmonton can’t afford. It’s also important to note that Palmieri has a modified no-trade clause, which includes a 16-team no-trade list. It’s not clear if the Oilers are on it.
