Oilers Make Strategic Change to Power Play Without McDavid

One of the areas the Edmonton Oilers need to improve is their power play. Typically a lethal weapon for them, this season the results have been abysmal. They rank 26th in the NHL with a 13.8% success rate. It’s unlikely to get much better without Connor McDavid available to them for the next two to three weeks. That said, in an effort to try and find a solution, the Oilers are making a strategic change to the way they set up the top unit.
This change isn’t just about players they choose to use on the man advantage. The Oilers are changing their entire setup, going with two defensemen on the top power play group when they typically only had one. Tony Brar noted that at practice on Wednesday, the Oilers had Ryan Nugent-Hopkins with Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman as forwards. Manning the point was both Evan Bouchard and Mattias Ekholm.
This will fundamentally change how the Oilers operate. McDavid was traditionally the roamer on the line, using his speed to open up options and find passing lanes. It seems unlikely that anyone will take that role given that Draisaitl is more of a methodical player, trying to get open for a one-timer. Nugent-Hopkins will be partially responsible for zone entries, but he’s not nearly as good, often being the second man on the entry, and then dropping it off to Bouchard. Hyman will stay the net-front presence and Bouchard and Ekholm will have to work together to get the Oilers set up in the zone.
The Oilers Are Going To Be in Tough to Get Power Play Clicking
In the past, when McDavid was out, Edmonton went with someone speedy to help get the Oilers into the zone. Ryan McLeod was typically that guy. Without him, the Oilers will have to find another way to get set without the luxury of dropping the puck to a flying McDavid in the neutral zone.
Few could do what McDavid did and considering the Oilers are much slower than they once were, it will be intriguing to see how they fare early. A power play that has already struggled faces an uphill battle. Will two defensemen on the same unit work? The Oilers haven’t regularly gone this route in years.
If this doesn’t work, what’s the backup plan? Who can carry the puck like McDavid did? Realistically, who can carry the puck half as effectively as McDavid did?
Next: Scribe Hints Oilers May Trade Top Prospect or New Defenseman
More News
-
Calgary Flames/ 3 hours ago
Canucks No Shot to Land Perfect D-Man Fit in Trade with Flames
With the Canucks in need of a puck mover for their blue line, the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 hours ago
Oilers Make Strategic Change to Power Play Without McDavid
The Edmonton Oilers will have to change their strategy on the power play without...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 hours ago
Scribe Hints Oilers May Trade Top Prospect or New Defenseman
Would the Edmonton Oilers really consider trading one of their top prospects for help...
-
New York Islanders/ 9 hours ago
Scribe: Maple Leafs’ “Perfect” Center is Trade Option from Islanders
James Mirtle has identified a perfect center fit for the Toronto Maple Leafs, suggesting...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 21 hours ago
The Avalanche’s Goalie Solution Might Be On The Way Via Trade
If the Avalanche have lost faith in Georgiev and Annunen is too green, will...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Flyers Could End Tortorella’s Coaching Career in Rare Move
Could the Philadelphia Flyers end the coaching career of John Tortorella if the season...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers’ Bowman Gets Aggressive in Trade Talks for Defensive Help
Edmonton Oilers' GM Stan Bowman is getting aggressive in trade talks for defensive help...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Why the Penguins Can’t Trade Tristan Jarry Easily
The Pittsburgh Penguins' goalie Tristian Jarry has played poorly this season. However, does the...
-
Featured/ 2 days ago
3 Reasons Max Pacioretty Made a Difference for the Maple Leafs
Monday, the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Winnipeg Jets 6-4. How did Max Pacioretty...
-
Boston Bruins/ 2 days ago
After Being Called Out, Friedman Has Latest on Bruins-Marchand Talks
After being called out for a misinformed report, Elliotte Friedman offered the latest on...