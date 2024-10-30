Oilers Make Strategic Change to Power Play Without McDavid

One of the areas the Edmonton Oilers need to improve is their power play. Typically a lethal weapon for them, this season the results have been abysmal. They rank 26th in the NHL with a 13.8% success rate. It’s unlikely to get much better without Connor McDavid available to them for the next two to three weeks. That said, in an effort to try and find a solution, the Oilers are making a strategic change to the way they set up the top unit.

This change isn’t just about players they choose to use on the man advantage. The Oilers are changing their entire setup, going with two defensemen on the top power play group when they typically only had one. Tony Brar noted that at practice on Wednesday, the Oilers had Ryan Nugent-Hopkins with Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman as forwards. Manning the point was both Evan Bouchard and Mattias Ekholm.

Oilers’ power play strategy has to change without Connor McDavid available

This will fundamentally change how the Oilers operate. McDavid was traditionally the roamer on the line, using his speed to open up options and find passing lanes. It seems unlikely that anyone will take that role given that Draisaitl is more of a methodical player, trying to get open for a one-timer. Nugent-Hopkins will be partially responsible for zone entries, but he’s not nearly as good, often being the second man on the entry, and then dropping it off to Bouchard. Hyman will stay the net-front presence and Bouchard and Ekholm will have to work together to get the Oilers set up in the zone.

The Oilers Are Going To Be in Tough to Get Power Play Clicking

In the past, when McDavid was out, Edmonton went with someone speedy to help get the Oilers into the zone. Ryan McLeod was typically that guy. Without him, the Oilers will have to find another way to get set without the luxury of dropping the puck to a flying McDavid in the neutral zone.

Few could do what McDavid did and considering the Oilers are much slower than they once were, it will be intriguing to see how they fare early. A power play that has already struggled faces an uphill battle. Will two defensemen on the same unit work? The Oilers haven’t regularly gone this route in years.

If this doesn’t work, what’s the backup plan? Who can carry the puck like McDavid did? Realistically, who can carry the puck half as effectively as McDavid did?

