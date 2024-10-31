The Toronto Maple Leafs finally pulled the trigger and made a notable move by trading 25-year-old defenseman Timothy Liljegren to the San Jose Sharks. In exchange, Toronto will receive defenseman Matt Benning, a 2025 conditional third-round pick, and a 2026 sixth-round pick. The trade marks a fresh start for Liljegren, a once-promising draft pick, while the Maple Leafs free up cap space and add a gritty presence in Benning.
The Leafs Were Essentially “Done” with Liljegren
Toronto’s trade involves moving Liljegren, a former first-round pick, to the Sharks in exchange for Benning and future draft picks. Benning has played for three NHL teams in his nine-year career. He brings physicality and experience but limited offensive production. This isn’t a trade that gives the Leafs the better player. This is a deal that moves out a contract, delivers a couple of picks, and comes with a serviceable inexpensive ($1.25 million cap hit) depth defenseman.
This trade benefits Toronto financially and allows the team more salary-cap roster flexibility.
For San Jose, Liljegren adds a young, developing defenseman. He’ll likely receive more ice time on their blue line. The Sharks need to bolster their defense. If Liljegren proves to be a solid player, the Sharks win big. It will be a chance for the Sharks to unlock Liljegren’s full potential.
Liljegren’s Journey with the Maple Leafs
Drafted in the first round in 2017, Liljegren was expected to develop into a regular part of Toronto’s defensive core. Despite showing flashes of skill, he struggled to land a regular lineup role. In almost 200 NHL games (197, to be exact), he’s put up 65 points with Toronto. Though the Maple Leafs saw potential in him, Liljegren’s play ultimately didn’t align with the team’s vision for the future.
Toronto re-signed him over the summer, but expectations changed with new head coach Craig Berube. Berube challenged Liljegren to elevate his game in training camp. When Liljegren failed to meet Berube’s expectations, he was scratched for the season opener and became a healthy scratch for eight of the season’s nine games.
Liljegren Gets a New Start with the Sharks
While Liljegren’s time with the Maple Leafs didn’t go as planned, the move to San Jose offers him a chance to reset his career. At 25, Liljegren still has time to develop into a reliable defenseman. He’ll get plenty of chances on a rebuilding team like the Sharks. Expect him to get loads of ice time and a more significant role. He might begin as a bottom-four, but he does have potential.
For the Sharks, the trade represents low-risk, high-reward. Benning is a known player. He is what he is. The draft choices are lower and likely not to have long-term NHL implications. In short, the Sharks have given up minimal assets for a player who could strengthen their defense. Now, all Liljegren needs to do is fulfill his potential. Perhaps that’s easier said than done.
Still, if Liljegren flops, the Sharks will face no significant loss.
What’s Next for Liljegren and the Maple Leafs?
This trade allows Liljegren to establish himself as a mainstay on an NHL blue line, which was likely never going to be possible with Coach Berube at the helm. Success in San Jose could revive his career. The Maple Leafs gain flexibility with the added draft picks and salary-cap savings. These could be helpful in future trades or acquisitions. Additionally, Benning’s physical style is more to Berube’s taste. He could complement the Maple Leafs’ lineup – yet another defensive option.
In short, the Sharks are giving Liljegren an excellent chance. Meanwhile, Toronto has moved to align with its current needs.
