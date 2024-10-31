Canucks Coach Tocchet’s On the Hughes Family’s Best Qualities

The Vancouver Canucks will take on the New Jersey Devils tonight on home ice. Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet recently shared his admiration for the Hughes family, particularly highlighting the work ethic and dedication of Quinn Hughes.

Quinn is Vancouver’s captain and star defenseman. However, he has two younger brothers, Jack and Luke Hughes, in his family. Both play with the New Jersey Devils. Tocchet pointed to the brothers’ relentless commitment to improving every aspect of their game, attributing much of their growth to the Hughes family’s mindset of “pushing the envelope.”

Points of Tocchet’s Perspective on the Hughes Family

The Hughes Family’s Dedication to Growth and Learning

Tocchet commended the Hughes family for their “student of the game” mentality. He explained that each brother consistently looks for ways to elevate their play. Tocchet noted that Quinn, who is the top defenseman for the Canucks, has tirelessly worked to refine every aspect of his skill set. The family’s commitment to hard work and constant improvement, he said, has been instrumental in helping all three brothers excel at the NHL level.

“What I respect about their family,” Tocchet remarked during the interview, “is they’re always looking to push the envelope.”

Quinn Hughes’ Shot Development: An Example of Hard Work

One area where Hughes has seen noticeable growth is in his shot. This is a skill Tocchet remembers him intensely focusing on over the last couple of years. Tocchet observed that Hughes would spend countless hours during the offseason developing a powerful one-timer, a valuable asset for a defenseman. His dedication has paid off. Quinn now boasts a versatile and effective shot that he can deploy from almost any angle on the ice.

“A couple of years ago, his shot wasn’t there,” Tocchet explained. “But he works senselessly on it, and now he’s got one of those shots he can deliver at any angle.”

Embracing the Physicality of the Game: Quinn Hughes’ Playoff Mentality

Another area where Tocchet has seen growth in Quinn Hughes is in his approach to playoff hockey. During the playoffs, Hughes pushed through injuries. He displayed resilience, which Tocchet believes stems from his commitment to winning. Hughes, who remains focused on the season ahead, strongly desires another “kick at the can” in the playoffs. This determination, Tocchet says, is characteristic of Hughes’ hunger to contribute at the highest level. It highlights his ambition to succeed with the Canucks.

Quinn Hughes Jack Hughes Luke Hughes

“He got banged up [in the playoffs] but he got a taste of it,” Tocchet noted. “He wants more.”

What’s Next for the Canucks Hughes?

Quinn Hughes continues to grow as a leader and player for the Canucks. At the same time, his brothers Jack and Luke are making strides with the New Jersey Devils. The Hughes family’s collective dedication to the game and drive to improve has made them some of the most exciting players in the league. For Tocchet and the Canucks, Quinn’s relentless work ethic and playoff aspirations make him a huge part of the team’s success. As the Canucks aim for a return to the playoffs, Tocchet’s confidence in Hughes’ abilities and character suggests that the young defenseman is well-equipped to lead Vancouver both on and off the ice.

