NHL insider Frank Seravalli recently joined the Halford and Brough Show to discuss the Vancouver Canucks’ ongoing quest to strengthen their blue line. The Canucks are looking for a specific skill and are prioritizing enhanced puck movement as they try to add more pieces that match head coach Rick Tocchet’s vision for a fast-paced style of play. A move may not be imminent, but if the Canucks make a trade to get better in that one area, who might they be eyeing?

The interview with Seravalli can be seen and heard below:

The Importance of Puck-Movers on Canucks Blue Line

Seravalli emphasizes that one of the primary goals for the Canucks this season is a better transition from the defensemen to the forwards. The team’s top pairing is effective, but he believes there is a noticeable drop-off in capabilities among the lower pairings.

Seravalli shared:

“The Canucks are on the prowl; they want to find a way to move the puck better. Rick Tocchet’s game plan is all about moving the puck quickly out of your own end and getting it to the forwards as soon as possible.”

The Canucks are looking for a defenseman with specific skills to fill the gaps. These traits include a strong first pass, high hockey IQ, and the ability to exit the zone under pressure. Acquiring a player with these capabilities could help the Canucks immensely and would give the team the balance outside of Quinn Hughes and Filip Hronek.

Will the Canucks Be Strategizing for the Trade Deadline?

Seravalli highlights the rarity of quality puck-moving defensemen and suggests this won’t be an easy move to make. Several teams are looking for the same thing and there’s a shortage of blueliners to fill the need. Who’s out there, is the question and what would it cost to be the team that acquires it?

The Canucks may want to make a move and may have even identified potential trade targets, but they’ll improve their lineup without compromising their future.

Rick Tocchet of the Canucks wants another puck mover

Rasmus Andersson was one of the most attractive trade targets suggested in the video. The hosts wondered if there might be anything there. Seravalli shot that down fairly quickly suggesting Andersson isn’t going anywhere. There’s no doubt he could help the Canucks defense but Andersson is key to Calgary’s early success. He’s also part of the core that said he’s open to staying put. Seravalli isn’t sure the Calgary Flames would be willing to move him, at least not unless they’re forced to at the deadline.

The Bottom Line: The Canucks are Searching for the Right D-Man

The Canucks will continue to scout for suitable defensemen. As they do so, they will likely explore trade options, prioritizing the need for better puck movement.

The question is, who is out there who could help the team address its needs? Fans should stay tuned. Something is likely in the works, but right now, who that someone might be is cloudy.

