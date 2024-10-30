Sharks Acquire Liljegren From Maple Leafs in Trade

The San Jose Sharks and Toronto Maple Leafs have completed a trade. The Maple Leafs send Timothy Liljegren to the Sharks in exchange for Matt Benning, 2025 3rd Rd Pick, SJS 2026 6th Rd Pick.
Frank Seravalli reports, “Sharks have Edmonton and Colorado third-round picks and Leafs will get the earlier of them.”
Liljegren’s name has been in the rumor mill for some time as the Maple Leafs were looking to make a change and he was often a healthy scratch.
Liljegren, 25, has currently appeared in one game thus far in the 2024-25 season. Over the course of his NHL career, he has appeared in 197 NHL games, registered 65 points (14 goals, 51 assists) with a plus-38 rating.
Benning is a depth defenseman that can kill penalties and be reliable in a more limited role.
Benning, 30, has skated in seven games with the Sharks during the 2024-25 season. He has recorded 102 points (17 goals, 85 assists) in 464 career regular season NHL games with San
Jose, Nashville, and Edmonton.
