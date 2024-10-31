In an overwhelming performance at the Canadian Tire Centre, the Ottawa Senators defeated the St. Louis Blues 8-1. Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stützle, and Adam Gaudette each tallied two goals. But they were not alone. The offensive onslaught began with an early goal from Josh Norris just one minute into the game. The Senators controlled the pace from start to finish, leaving little room for the Blues to recover. They proved they were capable of a huge offensive explosion. Here are the key takeaways from a dominant showing by the Senators.

Takeaway One: Tkachuk, Stützle, and Gaudette Lead the Charge

Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stützle, and Adam Gaudette stepped up big, each recording a pair of goals to fuel Ottawa’s offense. Tkachuk’s back-to-back power-play goals in the second period helped build the Senators’ lead. It also forced the Blues to pull goalie Joel Hofer. Stützle’s four-point game was his fifth straight game with an assist. He’s establishing himself as a solid playmaker for Ottawa this season.

Despite recent struggles, largely due to defensive issues, the Senators’ top-scoring trio of Tkachuk, Drake Batherson, and Stützle have each already hit double digits in points for the 2024-25 season. They are now just the fifth trio in franchise history to reach this milestone.

Takeaway Two: Quick Strike Sets the Tone

The Senators wasted no time beginning the onslaught. Josh Norris scored just one minute into the game, and Noah Gregor scored three minutes later. This early offensive burst put the Blues on their heels and showed Ottawa’s ability to control the game from the faceoff. Norris’ fourth goal of the season came off a beautiful cross-ice feed from Claude Giroux, who extended his point streak to seven games.

Linus Ullmark goalie Senators

Takeaway Three: Ullmark Holds Strong in Net

While Ottawa’s offense stole the show, Linus Ullmark gave his team a reliable presence in goal. He made 26 saves to earn his second win of the season and held steady as the Senators built its commanding lead. Despite a power-play goal from Blues forward Dylan Holloway late in the third period, Ullmark was steady.

There was an exciting moment in the game where a scrum led to Jordan Binnington’s involvement. Because goalies tend to take on other goalies, it appeared as though Ullmark was game for a little extracurricular activity. Ultimately, nothing happened. Fans were excited about the prospect of a goalie tilt. Ullmark called it all “an act” and said at 7-1, there was no need for him to get involved in anything.

What’s Next for the Senators?

The Senators are riding high after this impressive win. They will look to maintain momentum as they visit the New York Rangers on Friday. Their offense is firing on all cylinders, and Ullmark is stepping up in goal. The team has a winning record, a vast improvement from previous seasons.

Can Ottawa carry this strong play through their next matchup on the road? The big question is whether they can continue to win

Related: Senators Brady Tkachuk Shines: A Look at His Stellar Start