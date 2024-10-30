Canucks No Shot to Land Perfect D-Man Fit in Trade with Flames

NHL insider Frank Seravalli recently joined the Halford and Brough Show to discuss potential defensive trade targets for the Vancouver Canucks. Specifically, the Canucks want the type of defenseman who can enhance their puck movement. During the conversation, Seravalli was asked about Calgary Flames blueliner Rasmus Andersson, to which Seravalli suggested it was a no-go. “He’s not going anywhere,” said the NHL insider.

Canucks Want Another Top Defenseman

Seravalli noted that Vancouver’s top pairing effectively transitions the puck but sees a steep drop-off in puck-moving capability on the lower pairings. This gap has led the team to seek another defenseman who can quickly move the puck to forwards, alleviating pressure in the defensive zone.

“The Canucks are on the prowl; they want to find a way to move the puck better. Rick Tocchet’s game plan is all about moving the puck quickly out of your own end and getting it to the forwards as soon as possible.”

The hosts believe Andersson might fit Tocchet’s fast-paced, offensive-driven strategy. Considering the start he’s off to, (10 points in nine games) he could help Vancouver and their inconsistent puck distribution from the back end.

Seravalli admits that it’s hard to find the kind of player Andersson is. He would be in high demand.

Fans’ Interest in Rasmus Andersson: A Complicated Scenario

During the interview, Seravalli seemed to agree that the Canucks would love to add someone of Andersson’s caliber. Known for his puck-moving ability and defensive reliability, why wouldn’t they? The two teams have come together before on trades and could again. But Seravalli cautioned that prying Andersson from Calgary would be challenging and costly.

“There’s a lot of interest in Rasmus Andersson, but Calgary is off to a solid start, and they don’t seem keen on moving him. It would take a hefty offer for the Flames to consider it,” Seravalli explained. “They have a collection of players they finally believe want to be in Calgary.” He added that the big question the Flames ask themselves is if they trade Andersson at some point, what do they have left?

Flames Might Make Andersson Available to Canucks in Trade Near the Deadline

Unless the Flames receive an offer they can’t refuse, it’s unlikely that they would part with him, especially given the early success they’ve seen this season.

While Calgary is currently set on keeping Andersson, Seravalli speculated that circumstances could change as the season progresses. Should Andersson continue his strong performance, Calgary could face mounting pressure to trade him if the offer is substantial. However, this scenario depends on multiple factors, including the Flames’ position in the standings and whether they continue their promising season or shift toward rebuilding.

“…to be honest if you get closer to the deadline if he continues to play as well as he has this year they might not have a choice… I’m just giving you the year and now, they might not have a choice if he plays that well.”

What’s Next? Canucks’ Options Moving Forward

For Canucks fans hoping for Rasmus Andersson, patience will be essential. While his style would perfectly fit Vancouver’s needs, Calgary’s reluctance to part with him makes this a long shot at best. If Andersson remains on Calgary’s roster into the new year, there’s a chance the Flames might entertain trade offers as the deadline nears.

Until then, Vancouver’s management will have to explore other options or wait if he’s the guy they want.

