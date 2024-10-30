Scribe: Maple Leafs’ “Perfect” Center is Trade Option from Islanders

On a recent episode of the JD Bunkis Podcast, Bunkis and James Mirtle of The Athletic discussed options at center for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The discussion surfaced after they brought up the pairings and line combinations in the top six for the Leafs. Bunkis said he didn’t believe the team has the player they need on the roster and suggested a trade to find the right fit. Mirtle said that center might be a trade option from the New York Islanders.

Bunkis said, “They don’t have the guy on their team that they need. They’re missing a puzzle piece.” He suggested that the priority for the team would be trying to find a pivot to anchor a line with William Nylander and Max Domi. He admitted that these players aren’t easy to find and they aren’t cheap. He argued that doesn’t matter. It’s what the Leafs need.

He wanted someone who could play responsibility and not be a real zero on the line. He said Pontus Holmberg and David Kampf aren’t the guys. Even Fraser Minten isn’t ready. Mirtle suggested a player from the New York Islanders. He responded:

“The one name I saw who’s potentially out there is Brock Nelson. He would be perfect. With size, he can score… He’s not a shutdown centre, but he’s not gonna kill you in your own end either… You’d have to give up something substantial to make that happen, but… if you could bring in a centre like that… you’ve got something. “

Nelson is a pending UFA with the Islanders and currently making $6 million on the team’s cap. Interestingly, there’s not been much in the way of progress in contract talks and there’s some speculation that he might on the way out, especially if the Islanders aren’t playoff contenders.

Brock Nelson Islanders trade talk, could he be a center target for the Maple Leafs?

He’s got four goals in eight games already for the Islanders, second on the team in scoring. He’s a proven goal-scorer and would bring legitimate offense to the Maple Leafs.

Nelson Would Be An Expensive Trade Add for the Maple Leafs

Mirtle noted that it wouldn’t be cheap to add someone of Nelson’s caliber. Because Toronto doesn’t have a first-round pick this summer, they would have to give up a future first-round pick. He added:

“You’re right if you could just bring in a center like that and get the other team to retain half the salary so it fits in comfortably, and then you start putting together the lines, and it’s like now you’ve got something. “You know you’ve got you got three lines that can do damage in the playoffs which is what they need.”

Both noted that this is a bit of a pipe dream for Toronto and they wouldn’t be holding their breath that it happens.

