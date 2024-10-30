Proposed Werenski Multi-Player Trade Could Ruin Maple Leafs Blue Line

A recent post proposed a trade between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Columbus Blue Jackets. The trade would send defenseman Zach Werenski to Toronto for a handful of Maple Leafs players. Because the Maple Leafs’ blue line has been an issue and Werenski is a whale of a blue liner, the trade seems appealing on the surface. However, it’s ultimately flawed in several key ways.
The Proposed Maple Leafs & Blue Jackets Trade
In this proposed trade, the Maple Leafs would acquire star defenseman Zach Werenski, with $2.4 million of his salary retained, along with depth forwards Zach Aston-Reese and Kevin LaBanc. Werenski is a top-pairing, two-time NHL All-Star. He has three years left on his six-year, $57.5 million contract and would instantly upgrade the Maple Leafs’ defense. Aston-Reese (who has been with the Maple Leafs previously) and LaBanc are on one-year contracts. They would theoretically add scoring depth to Toronto’s bottom six, filling the roles left by outgoing forwards David Kampf and Calle Jarnkrok.
The Blue Jackets, in return, would receive defenseman Timothy Liljegren, who is in the first year of his two-year, $6 million contract. He could be a promising replacement for Werenski on their blue line. Jarnkrok and Kampf would bring defensive reliability and (perhaps) improved offense to Columbus, making them valuable shutdown options. The Maple Leafs would also send Columbus two draft picks—a 2025 second-rounder from Florida and their own 2026 first-round pick—which would bolster Columbus’s assets for future seasons.
Why the Proposed Trade Doesn’t Make Sense
Here’s a breakdown of three reasons why it’s a problematic move for the Maple Leafs.
Reason 1. The Maple Leafs’ Cap Constraints Make This Deal Difficult
Even with Columbus retaining $2.4 million of Werenski’s $9.58 million contract, Toronto still needs to find space for a substantial cap hit that complicates their already tight salary situation. Adding Werenski, Aston-Reese, and Labanc while losing only Liljegren, Jarnkrok, and Kampf would increase net salary. Toronto would struggle to fit this under the cap without sacrificing additional depth or assets, eroding their bottom-six and defensive depth.
Reason 2. Werenski Doesn’t Fit with the Maple Leafs’ Roster Needs
While Werenski is an excellent offensive defenseman, Toronto’s primary need on the blue line is a steady, physical shutdown presence. They already have a skilled blue-liner in Morgan Rielly. Werenski is more of an offensive contributor who might not complement the defense’s style. The question is who he would pair with. That might, potentially, leave the Maple Leafs vulnerable defensively. Toronto needs a more balanced defensive defenseman rather than another high-cost offensive star to complement their current lineup effectively.
Reason 3. The Maple Leafs Would Be Overpaying for a Non-Essential Upgrade
Toronto would part with valuable assets, including Liljegren, who is younger, more affordable, and still developing his game. The Maple Leafs would also give up two draft picks, including a first-rounder, which could hinder the team’s ability to replenish their prospect pool.
In short, this trade could ultimately become an overpay that doesn’t significantly improve Toronto’s chances at playoff success. The fact is that Werenski’s addition does not address the team’s immediate weaknesses. Moving both draft picks and a defenseman like Liljegren could hurt the Maple Leafs’ depth and flexibility for future roster moves, leaving them with limited room for essential upgrades.
Ultimately, while there’s no arguing that Werenski is a high-caliber defenseman, this trade’s financial and roster costs could outweigh the benefits for Toronto.
