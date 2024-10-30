Oilers Seek Solutions with New Lines After McDavid Injury

Losing any player to injury is detrimental, but for the Edmonton Oilers, losing Connor McDavid might be the worst-case scenario. The already struggling Oilers team is now forced to shuffle their lines in hopes of filling in some big shoes. It’s a seemingly impossible task. But already, the Oilers are working on damage control, recalling two forwards from the Bakersfield Condors and unveiling some new line combinations at Wednesday’s practice.

According to Bob Stauffer, the Oilers are working with some interesting lines in Nashville. Luckily for Oilers fans, the exciting Leon Draisaitl, Vasily Podkolzin, and Viktor Arvidsson line will stay together. It was a mildly confusing line when first put together a few games ago, but the chemistry was built quickly, showing glimpses of elite talent.

Oilers’ First line of Leon Draisailt, Viktor, Arvdisson, and Jeff Skinner

Rounding out the top six, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is centering line two, with Jeff Skinner and Zach Hyman on his wings. The longest-tenured Oiler, Nugent-Hopkins, has struggled this season. He only recorded four points in 10 games. A similar story goes for Hyman. The 50-goal scorer has yet to put the puck in the back of the net this season. An elevation of their games is a must in McDavid’s absence.

Oilers Projected Bottom Six Line Up

Looking further down the lineup, the third line stays relatively the same. Adam Henrique remains at the center, and Connor Brown is beside him, with the only change being Mattias Janmark rounding out the line. It’s an exciting reunion for an already-used line combination that has seen success with the Oilers.

McDavid’s absence affects the fourth line the most, possibly having two new faces on the line. Stauffer reports that AHL call-up Noah Philip, who is yet to play an NHL game, is centering the fourth line. Corey Perry will be on his right side, and Derek Ryan and another AHL callup, Drake Caggiula, will rotate on his left. Despite never playing an NHL game, Philip showed great promise during training camp. Additionally, the nine-year veteran, Caggiula, has previously played with the Edmonton Oilers, spending his first three NHL seasons in orange and blue.

In the wake of McDavid’s injury, the Oilers utilized all facets of the organization. With new and old line combinations, an elevation of play by the entire team is needed for success going forward. Replacing a player who plays 22 minutes a night is impossible, but the Oilers look to rally around their fallen captain and secure a few much-needed wins in the coming weeks.

