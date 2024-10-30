Oilers Seek Solutions with New Lines After McDavid Injury

Losing any player to injury is detrimental, but for the Edmonton Oilers, losing Connor McDavid might be the worst-case scenario. The already struggling Oilers team is now forced to shuffle their lines in hopes of filling in some big shoes. It’s a seemingly impossible task. But already, the Oilers are working on damage control, recalling two forwards from the Bakersfield Condors and unveiling some new line combinations at Wednesday’s practice.
According to Bob Stauffer, the Oilers are working with some interesting lines in Nashville. Luckily for Oilers fans, the exciting Leon Draisaitl, Vasily Podkolzin, and Viktor Arvidsson line will stay together. It was a mildly confusing line when first put together a few games ago, but the chemistry was built quickly, showing glimpses of elite talent.
Rounding out the top six, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is centering line two, with Jeff Skinner and Zach Hyman on his wings. The longest-tenured Oiler, Nugent-Hopkins, has struggled this season. He only recorded four points in 10 games. A similar story goes for Hyman. The 50-goal scorer has yet to put the puck in the back of the net this season. An elevation of their games is a must in McDavid’s absence.
Oilers Projected Bottom Six Line Up
Looking further down the lineup, the third line stays relatively the same. Adam Henrique remains at the center, and Connor Brown is beside him, with the only change being Mattias Janmark rounding out the line. It’s an exciting reunion for an already-used line combination that has seen success with the Oilers.
McDavid’s absence affects the fourth line the most, possibly having two new faces on the line. Stauffer reports that AHL call-up Noah Philip, who is yet to play an NHL game, is centering the fourth line. Corey Perry will be on his right side, and Derek Ryan and another AHL callup, Drake Caggiula, will rotate on his left. Despite never playing an NHL game, Philip showed great promise during training camp. Additionally, the nine-year veteran, Caggiula, has previously played with the Edmonton Oilers, spending his first three NHL seasons in orange and blue.
In the wake of McDavid’s injury, the Oilers utilized all facets of the organization. With new and old line combinations, an elevation of play by the entire team is needed for success going forward. Replacing a player who plays 22 minutes a night is impossible, but the Oilers look to rally around their fallen captain and secure a few much-needed wins in the coming weeks.
Next: Oilers Make Strategic Change to Power Play Without McDavid
More News
-
NHL News/ 4 hours ago
Sharks Acquire Liljegren From Maple Leafs in Trade
The San Jose Sharks and Toronto Maple Leafs have completed a trade. The Maple...
-
Calgary Flames/ 7 hours ago
Canucks No Shot to Land Perfect D-Man Fit in Trade with Flames
With the Canucks in need of a puck mover for their blue line, the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 8 hours ago
Oilers Make Strategic Change to Power Play Without McDavid
The Edmonton Oilers will have to change their strategy on the power play without...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 11 hours ago
Scribe Hints Oilers May Trade Top Prospect or New Defenseman
Would the Edmonton Oilers really consider trading one of their top prospects for help...
-
New York Islanders/ 14 hours ago
Scribe: Maple Leafs’ “Perfect” Center is Trade Option from Islanders
James Mirtle has identified a perfect center fit for the Toronto Maple Leafs, suggesting...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 1 day ago
The Avalanche’s Goalie Solution Might Be On The Way Via Trade
If the Avalanche have lost faith in Georgiev and Annunen is too green, will...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Flyers Could End Tortorella’s Coaching Career in Rare Move
Could the Philadelphia Flyers end the coaching career of John Tortorella if the season...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers’ Bowman Gets Aggressive in Trade Talks for Defensive Help
Edmonton Oilers' GM Stan Bowman is getting aggressive in trade talks for defensive help...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Why the Penguins Can’t Trade Tristan Jarry Easily
The Pittsburgh Penguins' goalie Tristian Jarry has played poorly this season. However, does the...
-
Featured/ 2 days ago
3 Reasons Max Pacioretty Made a Difference for the Maple Leafs
Monday, the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Winnipeg Jets 6-4. How did Max Pacioretty...