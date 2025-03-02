Chicago Blackhawks
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Blackhawks, Wild, Oilers, Rangers
NHL Trade Talk Recap Mar. 1 – Blackhawks trade Jones, Predators trade Nyquist, Rangers trade Lindgren and Vesey, Oilers eye Kane trade.
In today’s NHL Trade Talk Recap (March 1), the Chicago Blackhawks traded Seth Jones to the Florida Panthers. Meanwhile, the Nashville Predators traded Gustav Nyquist to the Minnesota Wild. The New York Rangers made a deal with the Colorado Avalanche, and the Edmonton Oilers are exploring their options to deal Evander Kane.
Top NHL Trade Talk Recap Story:
Blackhawks Trade Seth Jones to the Panthers
The Chicago Blackhawks have traded Seth Jones and a 2026 fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers for goaltender Spencer Knight and a first-rounder. The Blackhawks retain $2.6 million on Jones, reducing his contract to $7 million per season.
Read More About the Recap Here
Predators Trade Nyquist to the Wild
The Nashville Predators traded forward Gustav Nyquist to the Minnesota Wild. In return, the Preds get Minnesota’s own second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. The Predators are retaining 50 percent of Nyquist’s salary and bringing him back after a short stint in 2023.
Oilers Exploring Evander Kane Trade
Elliotte Friedman noted on the Saturday Headlines report that the Edmonton Oilers are exploring their options when it comes to Evander Kane. His health is still a question mark, but before the trade deadline, they want to know if there’s a market to trade him, should they so choose.
Kane’s full no-trade turned into a 16-team no-trade, and the Oilers want cap flexibility. There might not be a market for Kane, and the Oilers may not choose to trade him. Still, they want to know if that option is out there.
Rangers Make a Trade With The Avalanche
The New York Rangers moved Ryan Lindgren and Jim Vesey to the Colorado Avalanche. Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli wrote, “Ultimately, Rangers felt they couldn’t let their own UFAs walk for nothing the way this season has gone.”
They also sent the rights to unsigned 2021 draft pick Hank Kempf to the Avalanche in exchange for center Juuso Parssinen and veteran defenseman Calvin de Haan.
NHL Trade Talk Recap Mar. 1 Posts
- Blackhawks Sending Seth Jones to Panthers in Trade
- Insider: Kane Gives Trade List to Oilers, Team Working Out Options
- Former Oiler Available: Should Bowman Bring Back Ryan McLeod?
- Predators Trade Gustav Nyquist to Minnesota Wild
- Why Are Evander Kane Trade Rumors Suddenly Popping Up?
- Avalanche & Rangers Make Big Trade: Vesey, Lindgren Gone
- Maple Leafs Sign Borya Valis to 3-Year Entry-Level Contract
- Insider: Top Prospect “To Be Gone” in Maple Leafs Trade
- NHL Trade Talk Weekend Rumors: Wild, Preds, Canucks, Flyers
- Predators Hold Out 75-Point Forward Ahead of Deadline Trade
Related: NHL Trade Talk Recap: Laughton Teases Trade, Oilers, and Leafs
More News
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 18 seconds ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Blackhawks, Wild, Oilers, Rangers
NHL Trade Talk Recap Mar. 1 - Blackhawks trade Jones, Predators trade Nyquist, Rangers...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 4 hours ago
Blackhawks Sending Seth Jones to Panthers in Trade
It is being reported that the Chicago Blackhawks are finalizing a trade that will...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 hours ago
Insider: Kane Gives Trade List to Oilers, Team Working Out Options
Elliotte Friedman is reporting that Evander Kane has submitted a 16-team no-trade list to...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 7 hours ago
Former Oiler Available: Should Bowman Bring Back Ryan McLeod?
The Buffalo Sabres might be taking Ryan McLeod available in trade at the deadline...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 9 hours ago
Predators Trade Gustav Nyquist to Minnesota Wild
The Nashville Predators have traded forward Gustav Nyquist to the Minnesota Wild for a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 11 hours ago
Why Are Evander Kane Trade Rumors Suddenly Popping Up?
Evander Kane trades rumors are popping up with the change of his contract, but...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 12 hours ago
Avalanche & Rangers Make Big Trade: Vesey, Lindgren Gone
It appears the New York Rangers are trading Jimmy Vesey and Ryan Lindgren to...
-
NHL News/ 12 hours ago
Maple Leafs Sign Borya Valis to 3-Year Entry-Level Contract
The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed undrafted prospect Borya Valis to a 3-Year Entry-Level...
-
NHL News/ 12 hours ago
Insider: Top Prospect “To Be Gone” in Maple Leafs Trade
Easton Cowan and Fraser Minten are the subject of Toronto Maple Leafs trade talk...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 13 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Weekend Rumors: Wild, Preds, Canucks, Flyers
NHL Trade talk weekend rumors: Boeser turns down big offer, Predators hold out Nyquist...