NHL Trade Talk Recap: Blackhawks, Wild, Oilers, Rangers

In today’s NHL Trade Talk Recap (March 1), the Chicago Blackhawks traded Seth Jones to the Florida Panthers. Meanwhile, the Nashville Predators traded Gustav Nyquist to the Minnesota Wild. The New York Rangers made a deal with the Colorado Avalanche, and the Edmonton Oilers are exploring their options to deal Evander Kane.

Blackhawks Trade Seth Jones to the Panthers

The Chicago Blackhawks have traded Seth Jones and a 2026 fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers for goaltender Spencer Knight and a first-rounder. The Blackhawks retain $2.6 million on Jones, reducing his contract to $7 million per season.

Predators Trade Nyquist to the Wild

The Nashville Predators traded forward Gustav Nyquist to the Minnesota Wild. In return, the Preds get Minnesota’s own second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. The Predators are retaining 50 percent of Nyquist’s salary and bringing him back after a short stint in 2023.

Oilers Exploring Evander Kane Trade

Elliotte Friedman noted on the Saturday Headlines report that the Edmonton Oilers are exploring their options when it comes to Evander Kane. His health is still a question mark, but before the trade deadline, they want to know if there’s a market to trade him, should they so choose.

Kane’s full no-trade turned into a 16-team no-trade, and the Oilers want cap flexibility. There might not be a market for Kane, and the Oilers may not choose to trade him. Still, they want to know if that option is out there.

Rangers Make a Trade With The Avalanche

The New York Rangers moved Ryan Lindgren and Jim Vesey to the Colorado Avalanche. Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli wrote, “Ultimately, Rangers felt they couldn’t let their own UFAs walk for nothing the way this season has gone.”

They also sent the rights to unsigned 2021 draft pick Hank Kempf to the Avalanche in exchange for center Juuso Parssinen and veteran defenseman Calvin de Haan.

